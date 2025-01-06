Eduard Vartanyan's career choices, what's next ? (26-4)

Ara tech
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2024
- Messages
- 196
- Reaction score
- 201
Many experts labelled Edward Vartyan as one of the best lightweight outside the UFC, who now started fighting at welterweight.
With an impressive record, of 26 wins and only 4 loses, and notorious wins against Yusuf Raisov, and Artem Reznikov, Edward Vartyan remains a beast to be reckon with.
Edward Vartyan turned down one million dollars for three fights for ACA, the biggest russian MMA organization. For what ? In order to join the UFC, what he described as his "Dream".
The negotiation with the UFC were quickly foiled, as Vartyan turned down a DWCS contract of 12K/20K $. He said that it was not acceptable to fight for a fighter of his pedigree for so much little money.
What happened afterward ? Edward Vartyan by leaving ACA, became a free agent. According to an insider, ACA was upset and was hostile to him, for having turned them down. Beggars cannot be choosers.
To avoid being inactive, Vartyan competed in a kickboxing bout against an MMA fighter called Damir Ismagulov which he won. Then, the same organization offered another MMA bout to Vartyan against a certain Aleksandr Grozin (26-5), where he also won. Vartyan dominated him with an impressive improved wrestling game.
The question i, Is it a fall from grace ? The only organization capable of providing Vartyan worthy fights in Russia appears to be Nash Delo (Meaning in english : Our business), but for how long ?
Would not have it been better for Vartyan to have stayed in ACA like many others elite russian fighters, or would have it been better if he took the risk to join the UFC, paving his way in the top 5 and getting a seat in a co-main event later on.
It is interesting to see how choices and opportunites in a tough world are set, and that nothing is to be taken for granted.
What's next for the 33 years old fighter, certainly in his prime ?
With an impressive record, of 26 wins and only 4 loses, and notorious wins against Yusuf Raisov, and Artem Reznikov, Edward Vartyan remains a beast to be reckon with.
Edward Vartyan turned down one million dollars for three fights for ACA, the biggest russian MMA organization. For what ? In order to join the UFC, what he described as his "Dream".
The negotiation with the UFC were quickly foiled, as Vartyan turned down a DWCS contract of 12K/20K $. He said that it was not acceptable to fight for a fighter of his pedigree for so much little money.
What happened afterward ? Edward Vartyan by leaving ACA, became a free agent. According to an insider, ACA was upset and was hostile to him, for having turned them down. Beggars cannot be choosers.
To avoid being inactive, Vartyan competed in a kickboxing bout against an MMA fighter called Damir Ismagulov which he won. Then, the same organization offered another MMA bout to Vartyan against a certain Aleksandr Grozin (26-5), where he also won. Vartyan dominated him with an impressive improved wrestling game.
The question i, Is it a fall from grace ? The only organization capable of providing Vartyan worthy fights in Russia appears to be Nash Delo (Meaning in english : Our business), but for how long ?
Would not have it been better for Vartyan to have stayed in ACA like many others elite russian fighters, or would have it been better if he took the risk to join the UFC, paving his way in the top 5 and getting a seat in a co-main event later on.
It is interesting to see how choices and opportunites in a tough world are set, and that nothing is to be taken for granted.
What's next for the 33 years old fighter, certainly in his prime ?