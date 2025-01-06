Eduard Vartanyan's career choices, what's next ? (26-4)

EndlessCritic said: Fighters refusing to accept the UFC's lowball numbers is ultimately good for the sport as a whole. Click to expand...

Only if other orgs become financially viable. KSW and ACA guys are fine because those are very stable orgs with strong financial backing, but the rest?If PFL goes out then there won't be anything stopping the UFC from lowballing guys from the US or Britain, they won't have anywhere else to go for a better offer.Frankly, I don't think anything's different than it was a decade ago. KSW guys stick with them because they make more money there, barring an exception or two (Jan and Gamrot). Russia has a hard cap in terms of fighters and many talented ones don't ever make it into the UFC (many M-1 champs, ACB or Fight Nights guys back in the day). But now there's a key difference for the American based guys, Bellator is dead and PFL is losing face everyday.UFC lowballs elite foreign talent because they don't need them.