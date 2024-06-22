  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Eating Crow over Whittaker vs Aliskerov 😄

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
3,927
Reaction score
8,387
Yes yes, eating crow ... although I did state Aliskerov's weakness is he seems slow ... and it's now confirmed that he has no chin.

First KO for Whittaker in a long time ... he was faster and more precise.

Wasn't even that hard of a shot Robert hit Ikram with, the first time — although the follow-up uppercut was solid — which is also what knocked Aliskerov out when he for Khamzat, a right uppercut.

Anyway, after seeing that, I don't think Chimaev is going to be falling all over himself to re-book the fight with Whittaker.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Yes yes, eating crow
Click to expand...
Well at least you're owning it, some on here don't even bother and go into hiding, but still....

giphy.gif
 
Zero passes for you, bud. You made three anti-Whittaker threads leading up to this fight and one pro Aliskerov one likening him to DDP.

forums.sherdog.com

Ikram Aliskerov = Russian DDP (w/ better striking + better grappling)??

Been studying both of these two fighters. I think Aliskerov and DDP have similar body types, and a plodding + heavy-handed style. The difference is, I think Aliskerov has cleaner punching technique, and better overall MMA grappling skills. Ikram can finish a fight, with one punch, from either...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Does Whittaker have "The Worst Style" Today?

Yeah yeah, Whittaker is good. But, honestly, you like watching him # I honestly don't. Horrifying style and movements. Other than the fact has been emasculated, and other than the fact is getting older, I think his basic style of fighting is outdated and lame. Thoughts?
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Is Whittaker Still A LION ...

Or (like Costa) did Israel Adesanya change (and emasculate) him? I am not confident in Whittaker's huevos anymore, under pressure. Years ago, I used to look at Robert Whittaker as a true warrior. Now I look at him as somebody who's "still trying to be relevant" ... I think this weekend ends...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

WHO YOU GOT? (Ikram Aliskerov or Robert Whittaker)?

I'm very excited about this fight. I think Aliskerov is a supremely-talented fighter, both as a striker and in submissions. Obviously, as a World Sambo Champion, his grappling/wrestling is elite. I watched several of Aliskerov's fights, and dude is also A KILLER. A true finisher, always...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com



Oh and this doozy:

forums.sherdog.com

Costa ANNIHILATES Whittaker

You read it here first. Not even a contest.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
eating crow but also discrediting his win by saying his opponent had no chin.

alex-pereira-brazil-reacts-knockout-808758583.jpg
 
Fair play, I respect that. You didn't go offline afterwards for ages like the Conor fans did when Nate choked him out, only to come back many months later with a new different ''favorite fighter ever'' lol. Respect.

Whittaker is a great fighter, I know he may not have had the finishes in recent years but his opposition were the best, he been fighting all the top guys.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Zero passes for you, bud. You made three anti-Whittaker threads leading up to this fight and one pro Aliskerov one likening him to DDP.

forums.sherdog.com

Ikram Aliskerov = Russian DDP (w/ better striking + better grappling)??

Been studying both of these two fighters. I think Aliskerov and DDP have similar body types, and a plodding + heavy-handed style. The difference is, I think Aliskerov has cleaner punching technique, and better overall MMA grappling skills. Ikram can finish a fight, with one punch, from either...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Does Whittaker have "The Worst Style" Today?

Yeah yeah, Whittaker is good. But, honestly, you like watching him # I honestly don't. Horrifying style and movements. Other than the fact has been emasculated, and other than the fact is getting older, I think his basic style of fighting is outdated and lame. Thoughts?
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Is Whittaker Still A LION ...

Or (like Costa) did Israel Adesanya change (and emasculate) him? I am not confident in Whittaker's huevos anymore, under pressure. Years ago, I used to look at Robert Whittaker as a true warrior. Now I look at him as somebody who's "still trying to be relevant" ... I think this weekend ends...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

WHO YOU GOT? (Ikram Aliskerov or Robert Whittaker)?

I'm very excited about this fight. I think Aliskerov is a supremely-talented fighter, both as a striker and in submissions. Obviously, as a World Sambo Champion, his grappling/wrestling is elite. I watched several of Aliskerov's fights, and dude is also A KILLER. A true finisher, always...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com



Oh and this doozy:

forums.sherdog.com

Costa ANNIHILATES Whittaker

You read it here first. Not even a contest.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...



Thats a HUGE Crow Buffet -- with plenty of Leftovers.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Zero passes for you, bud. You made three anti-Whittaker threads leading up to this fight and one pro Aliskerov one likening him to DDP.

forums.sherdog.com

Ikram Aliskerov = Russian DDP (w/ better striking + better grappling)??

Been studying both of these two fighters. I think Aliskerov and DDP have similar body types, and a plodding + heavy-handed style. The difference is, I think Aliskerov has cleaner punching technique, and better overall MMA grappling skills. Ikram can finish a fight, with one punch, from either...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Does Whittaker have "The Worst Style" Today?

Yeah yeah, Whittaker is good. But, honestly, you like watching him # I honestly don't. Horrifying style and movements. Other than the fact has been emasculated, and other than the fact is getting older, I think his basic style of fighting is outdated and lame. Thoughts?
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Is Whittaker Still A LION ...

Or (like Costa) did Israel Adesanya change (and emasculate) him? I am not confident in Whittaker's huevos anymore, under pressure. Years ago, I used to look at Robert Whittaker as a true warrior. Now I look at him as somebody who's "still trying to be relevant" ... I think this weekend ends...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

WHO YOU GOT? (Ikram Aliskerov or Robert Whittaker)?

I'm very excited about this fight. I think Aliskerov is a supremely-talented fighter, both as a striker and in submissions. Obviously, as a World Sambo Champion, his grappling/wrestling is elite. I watched several of Aliskerov's fights, and dude is also A KILLER. A true finisher, always...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com



Oh and this doozy:

forums.sherdog.com

Costa ANNIHILATES Whittaker

You read it here first. Not even a contest.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...

Calling for the boots to be put to him medium style up in here

 
Substance Abuse said:
Zero passes for you, bud. You made three anti-Whittaker threads leading up to this fight and one pro Aliskerov one likening him to DDP.]
Click to expand...

I didn't ask for a pass; I said I was eating crow.

My main concern was about Aliskerov's speed, and chin, and both failed.

I thought he would pressure-grapple Whittaker, especially after seeking counsel from Khabib.
 
Whittaker's previous 7 wins were by decision against Romero, Romero, Til, Cannonier, Gastelum, Vettori and Costa. Those fighters have a combined 144 fights for 11 defeats by finish.



So Rob's previous 7 decision wins came against a group of fighters who get finished 7.6% of the time. That's a 92.4% chance that all of the people he's beaten since Souza will not be finished.



Now he's just finished a 15-1 "boogeyman" with a flawless victory. Would not surprise me if he's champ again this time next year
 
sorry for just posting meanly in two threads mocking your bad takes re whittaker and this fight.

you are humble when wrong. good work buds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
  • Poll
WHO YOU GOT? (Ikram Aliskerov or Robert Whittaker)?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Dorkman
Dorkman
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Whittaker vs Aliskerov
Replies
2
Views
70
dildos
dildos
Unheralded Truth
Costa regrets his words in Russian media: "I am almost ready to fight for the belt, but will agree to Chimaev too if ready"
Replies
14
Views
745
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
Jackonfire
Media UFC on ABC 6: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov Official Weigh-in: Fri. 6/21 at 12:30am ET
Replies
9
Views
407
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov
Replies
11
Views
95
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,042
Messages
55,735,254
Members
174,911
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top