Eating Crow over Whittaker vs Aliskerov 😄

Yes yes, eating crow ... although I did state Aliskerov's weakness is he seems slow ... and it's now confirmed that he has no chin.



First KO for Whittaker in a long time ... he was faster and more precise.



Wasn't even that hard of a shot Robert hit Ikram with, the first time — although the follow-up uppercut was solid — which is also what knocked Aliskerov out when he for Khamzat, a right uppercut.



Anyway, after seeing that, I don't think Chimaev is going to be falling all over himself to re-book the fight with Whittaker.