Easy meal prep for lazy / busy guys

Hey so basically, I spent the past 2 years getting in shape again. I went from 305 @ 6’2 back to about 240. My girlfriend started spin and lost about 40-45 herself. I played a season of semi pro hockey and felt pretty good as it went on and I really surprised myself tbh. Mid-30’s, played beer league the year before to get back into it and did lots of drop in. I played major junior at 205-210. I’d like to get another 20 pff at least. I was 246 this morning.

To take the next step and be even sharper next season, my diet will need to improve. I cut back my drinking and my pop / drive thru but I still eat a ton of pasta and don’t watch calories. Ive outran my fork as good as I could but it’s time to diet.

The problem is when I last was an athlete, I had someone to cook for me. I’m a picky eater with limited cooking ability or time.

What are some of your easy work lunches, quick breakfasts or suppers? I work a lot so microwaveable is best. I’ve just been making rice / chicken and broccoli and not much else. If anyone has any cookbooks or rear purses, I’m open to it. I’d like to watch my sodium too while I’m at it. I considered trying factor.
 
Fav no fuss solution for just such a situation. No real cooking besides stirring it all together.
Double check the macros to make sure they are where you want them to be but roughly -
1 Minute Oatmeal 50g and CASEIN protein powder 50g.
You'll have to mess around to find what is best way to do it for you. I either boil water and stir it all together then nuke a bit, then let it sit for 20 minutes to cook and cool or do it overnite style, mix up in a jar and sit it in the fridge for a day or 2 no cooking until you nuke it to eat it.
U could follow the directions for stovetop traditional cooking too.
Casein mixes way better than whey in my experience, never gone wrong with chocolate or choc-PB flavor.
 
The combination of air fryer, rice cooker, and a microwave for quick cooking vegetables is unbeatable. The convenience makes it more likely to stick to the plan.
 
