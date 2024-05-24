Easy meal prep for lazy / busy guys

Hey so basically, I spent the past 2 years getting in shape again. I went from 305 @ 6’2 back to about 240. My girlfriend started spin and lost about 40-45 herself. I played a season of semi pro hockey and felt pretty good as it went on and I really surprised myself tbh. Mid-30’s, played beer league the year before to get back into it and did lots of drop in. I played major junior at 205-210. I’d like to get another 20 pff at least. I was 246 this morning.



To take the next step and be even sharper next season, my diet will need to improve. I cut back my drinking and my pop / drive thru but I still eat a ton of pasta and don’t watch calories. Ive outran my fork as good as I could but it’s time to diet.



The problem is when I last was an athlete, I had someone to cook for me. I’m a picky eater with limited cooking ability or time.



What are some of your easy work lunches, quick breakfasts or suppers? I work a lot so microwaveable is best. I’ve just been making rice / chicken and broccoli and not much else. If anyone has any cookbooks or rear purses, I’m open to it. I’d like to watch my sodium too while I’m at it. I considered trying factor.