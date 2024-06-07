Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Dynamite Fighting Show 23
Friday 06.07.2024 at 11:30 AM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Internet PPV
Promotion: Dynamite Fighting Show
Ownership: Catalin Morosanu
Venue: TeraPlast Arena
Location: Bistrița, Romania
A one night, four-man welterweight tournament takes place at the event. The winner of this tournament secures an ISKA world title shot later in the season.
Main Card – iPPV – 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT
Welterweight: TBD vs. TBD
Light Heavyweight: Sebastian Lutaniuc vs. Balázs Kiss
Featherweight: Ionuț Popa vs. Ramzi Odris
Lightweight: Călin Petrișor vs. Alex Bublea
Heavyweight: Marius Munteanu vs. Sándor Kertész
Lightweight: Andrei Varga vs. Bogdan Suru
Heavyweight: Ilie Brancu vs. Tibor Varga
Cruiserweight: Marius Rotaru vs. Ionuț Busuioc
Welterweight: Andrei Ostrovanu vs. Andrei Andreescu
Welterweight: Andrei Leuștean vs. Romania Costin Dinu