Dynamite Fighting Show 23

Main Card – iPPV – 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT



Light Heavyweight: Sebastian Lutaniuc vs. Balázs Kiss

Featherweight: Ionuț Popa vs. Ramzi Odris

Lightweight: Călin Petrișor vs. Alex Bublea

Heavyweight: Marius Munteanu vs. Sándor Kertész

Lightweight: Andrei Varga vs. Bogdan Suru

Heavyweight: Ilie Brancu vs. Tibor Varga

Cruiserweight: Marius Rotaru vs. Ionuț Busuioc

Welterweight: Andrei Ostrovanu vs. Andrei Andreescu

Welterweight: Andrei Leuștean vs. Romania Costin Dinu

Friday 06.07.2024 at 11:30 AM ETU.S. Broadcast: Internet PPVPromotion: Dynamite Fighting Show Ownership: Catalin MorosanuVenue: TeraPlast ArenaLocation: Bistrița, Romania A one night, four-man welterweight tournament takes place at the event. The winner of this tournament secures an ISKA world title shot later in the season.