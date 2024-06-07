  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP Dynamite Fighting Show 23: 6/7 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

AJhEHL4.jpg


Dynamite Fighting Show 23
Friday 06.07.2024 at 11:30 AM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Internet PPV
Promotion: Dynamite Fighting Show
Ownership: Catalin Morosanu
Venue: TeraPlast Arena
Location: Bistrița, Romania

A one night, four-man welterweight tournament takes place at the event. The winner of this tournament secures an ISKA world title shot later in the season.

Main Card – iPPV – 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT

Welterweight: TBD vs. TBD
Light Heavyweight: Sebastian Lutaniuc vs. Balázs Kiss
Featherweight: Ionuț Popa vs. Ramzi Odris
Lightweight: Călin Petrișor vs. Alex Bublea
Heavyweight: Marius Munteanu vs. Sándor Kertész
Lightweight: Andrei Varga vs. Bogdan Suru
Heavyweight: Ilie Brancu vs. Tibor Varga
Cruiserweight: Marius Rotaru vs. Ionuț Busuioc
Welterweight: Andrei Ostrovanu vs. Andrei Andreescu
Welterweight: Andrei Leuștean vs. Romania Costin Dinu
 
sg0Fv28.gif


is it MMA?

will dynamite be used?

love one night toruneys might have to watch this

edit: seems to be too small of a show for streams to appear, nvm
 
Last edited:
Redneck Brawl or gtfo
 
