I think the lines are generally on-point. Belgaroui's line is way too wide though... he should win, but it's not -1000 level lol.



Steele-Ottoni is definitely the interesting one. Ottoni is good, probably UFC level good. But Steele's potentially one of the next UFC grappling stars. His striking looks really solid too, I like it more than someone like Bo Nickal's. He hasn't really shown much weakness yet and he hasn't just fought cans. Maybe Ottoni's deeper MMA experience can expose him, but I think this is a good line to bet Steele.



Tanzilov is a no-brainer imo. I'm surprised the line isn't wider. Incredible striker. Musasa has power, but otherwise pretty unimpressive on the technical side.



Feel similarly about Stirling. Don't think he's quite a worldbeater, but he's legit. Latu looks really rough on tape in comparison.