Media DWCS Post Show Presser with Dana White. Talks DDP's Next Fight. 4 Man BMF Tournament. Conor/Gaethje. Nunes Returning.

Didnt they just close the only indoor 20k arena a few years ago? How do you not have one running in south africa? I get not wanting to do a show outdoors but you get guys who win titles like DDP or Topuria and you talk about Spain and South Africa and then you dont do the events there when you have the fighter/champ. Topuria wins title, he's hot now, of course you dont go to Spain you fight in in Abu Dhabi. DDP wins title of course you dont go to South Africa you put him in Australia.

They are just so dumb with this shit sometimes.
 
CC27 said:
It's so dumb, man.

Brave CF did South Africa years ago, they rented Sun City and held an event. If it was problematic, why just focus on South Africa anyway?

Spain is so sports-ready it makes no sense at all to not just go there and run an event. There are plenty of Spanish fighters to easily pad out a preliminary card for next to no money, too, and they'll be welcome as all hell on the roster. Spanish fighters are fun as fuck.

There's probably some shitty metric they're not hitting that literally doesn't matter at all holding them back.
 
Siver! said:
Brave held two events there and both were at casinos with low capacities, not suitable for a UFC PVP event, I don't think the country has one single indoor arena that could host a UFC PPV hence the need for outdoor venues which as already discussed is problematic.

Spain yeah no idea WTF is going on there, plenty of options and I am sure Spain will happen at some point, SA though I doubt it.
 
It is kinda of nuts that someone like Strickland is employeed in 2024 scary world forget about the TS the fact that this man has a job is beyond ludacris. Dude is unhinged and saying outlandish stuff like regularly not once or twice just constantly. If he was in any other sport he would have been let go long time ago
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Well why focus on South Africa then?

Go to Senegal.

The Dakar Arena is beautiful, man, and Senegal has been chosen by the IOC to start hosting Olympic events starting with the Youth Olympic Games.

Senegal to host first Olympic event in Africa | Africanews

Africans is anticipating the first-ever Youth Olympic Games to be hosted on the continent in 2026, in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.
dakar-arena_bannerx_34557.jpg


New frontiers are opportunities, not problems.
 
Siver! said:
Sure there is an arena but I think you're forgetting a few things, firstly setting up UFC events especially overseas is not cheap and they will only ever look to do an event where profit can be made, can they sell out the Dakar arena in fucking Senegal? I doubt it, the country is severely poor and the UFC does have to consider gate sales, and that is just one of many other problems of hosting an event there.

Look at the end of the day if they could've done an event in Africa they would have already, it's not as simple as look there is an arena there let's do it.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Obviously they can sell out the arena or it wouldn't exist.

What are the other problems?
 
C’mon Dana Ali v Foreman & Frazier were both open air

Ian Garry headline @ Croke Park in Dublin Conor can headline the undercard lol
 
Siver! said:
Yeah they could sell it out at a loss but could they sell it out at a profit? I highly doubt it.

Understand that Senegal is a very poor and underdeveloped country, so ticket sales would need to be quite low in order to sell out the arena, I believe the UFC looked into holding an event there a couple of years ago and obviously didn't pan out.

Again if the UFC could have done it already they would have, not to say an African event doesn't happen in the future but you can bet your bottom dollar they have looked into all viable options and decided it wasn't worth it.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
They don’t make anymore money putting on big events overseas. They actually make less when expenses are considered. The reason to do events overseas is to drum up interest for future revenue.

Holding an event in Senegal sounds silly. If South Africa doesn’t have a big enough arena then they likely aren’t going to Africa. Spain should be a no brainer though.
 
octagonation said:
It is kinda of nuts that someone like Strickland is employeed in 2024 scary world forget about the TS the fact that this man has a job is beyond ludacris. Dude is unhinged and saying outlandish stuff like regularly not once or twice just constantly. If he was in any other sport he would have been let go long time ago
Boxing allows guys to say some pretty horrid things, and do even worse things. Don King literally killed a guy. It's prize fighting, settle down princess.
 
Evangelion said:
Whilst most of their revenue comes from other avenues (PPV, sponsors, TV deals etc etc) they still AFAIK don't operate at a loss when hosting events at least in the vast majority of cases.

The UFC also gets paid site fee's, for example Australian state governments have paid them between 15-20 million to bring events to their cities, Abu Dhabi pays even more like 25-30 million same with the Saudi's etc

UFC is big business and I highly doubt they want to be operating at a loss even for just the event itself, why bother when they can run their events elsewhere and make profit. Sure future revenues might be taken into account but clearly they don't consider Africa that important as yet in that regard or again it would have been done already.
 
This is literally why you people should post screenshots of Twitter posts.

I’m supposed to click on EVERY one of them?

Smarten up!

I’m not kidding.

Lazy posting by people that SHOULD know better.

knock it off.

Post a screenshot, or FUCK OFF!

Unfortunately, I can’t “IGNORE” mods.

As such, I will take this opportunity to tell you to get a fucking clue, alright.
 
Kody is 100% legit, guys
I wish i could explain how good his ground game is.

Chopped it up with him not that long ago, suuuuper fucking nice guy. He’s going far in the UFC. His style always translated better to MMA
 
Ben Davis is also a babyshit soft pussy i would love to kick his ass in a cage/ring/strip club men’s room
 
TempleoftheDog said:
You’re calling him lazy when you are too lazy to click a few times, lol
Life is hard huh
 
Why Rob vs Khamzat? That for the DDP vs. Sean rematch winner? Also, Ian said he already signed a fight contract, either him or Dana not telling the truth here. Ian should fight Colby, Usman, JDD, Bradley, or Buckley, if Belal is fighting Shavkat.
 
