Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Didnt they just close the only indoor 20k arena a few years ago? How do you not have one running in south africa? I get not wanting to do a show outdoors but you get guys who win titles like DDP or Topuria and you talk about Spain and South Africa and then you dont do the events there when you have the fighter/champ. Topuria wins title, he's hot now, of course you dont go to Spain you fight in in Abu Dhabi. DDP wins title of course you dont go to South Africa you put him in Australia.
They are just so dumb with this shit sometimes.
Brave held two events there and both were at casinos with low capacities, not suitable for a UFC PVP event, I don't think the country has one single indoor arena that could host a UFC PPV hence the need for outdoor venues which as already discussed is problematic.It's so dumb, man.
Brave CF did South Africa years ago, they rented Sun City and held an event. If it was problematic, why just focus on South Africa anyway?
Spain is so sports-ready it makes no sense at all to not just go there and run an event. There are plenty of Spanish fighters to easily pad out a preliminary card for next to no money, too, and they'll be welcome as all hell on the roster. Spanish fighters are fun as fuck.
There's probably some shitty metric they're not hitting that literally doesn't matter at all holding them back.
Spain yeah no idea WTF is going on there, plenty of options and I am sure Spain will happen at some point, SA though I doubt it.
Sure there is an arena but I think you're forgetting a few things, firstly setting up UFC events especially overseas is not cheap and they will only ever look to do an event where profit can be made, can they sell out the Dakar arena in fucking Senegal? I doubt it, the country is severely poor and the UFC does have to consider gate sales, and that is just one of many other problems of hosting an event there.
Go to Senegal.
Look at the end of the day if they could've done an event in Africa they would have already, it's not as simple as look there is an arena there let's do it.
Look at the end of the day if they could've done an event in Africa they would have already, it's not as simple as look there is an arena there let's do it.
Yeah they could sell it out at a loss but could they sell it out at a profit? I highly doubt it.
What are the other problems?
at UFCs price? An U$80,00 ticket its way too much money, they have trouble selling out arenas in brazil
What are the other problems?
Yeah they could sell it out at a loss but could they sell it out at a profit? I highly doubt it.
Understand that Senegal is a very poor and underdeveloped country, so ticket sales would need to be quite low in order to sell out the arena, I believe the UFC looked into holding an event there a couple of years ago and obviously didn't pan out.
Again if the UFC could have done it already they would have, not to say an African event doesn't happen in the future but you can bet your bottom dollar they have looked into all viable options and decided it wasn't worth it.
