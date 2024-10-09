Sure there is an arena but I think you're forgetting a few things, firstly setting up UFC events especially overseas is not cheap and they will only ever look to do an event where profit can be made, can they sell out the Dakar arena in fucking Senegal? I doubt it, the country is severely poor and the UFC does have to consider gate sales, and that is just one of many other problems of hosting an event there.



Look at the end of the day if they could've done an event in Africa they would have already, it's not as simple as look there is an arena there let's do it.