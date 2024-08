What a day for fight fans. Taco Tuesday and Two for Tuesday. I'm gonna grab some super excellent tacos from my favorite food truck and jam out.First up is the season debut of DWCS. This series is growing in popularity here because the fights are often outstanding and many of the fighters get signed to the UFC. It's all action all of the time. This PbP is hosted by my musical brother from another mother, our distinguished colleague, bassist extraordinaire sporting a fresh Deborah Harry avatar @Jackonfire Then later this evening it's another episode of The Ultimate Fighter. This season has been great. Both coaches - Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso - have displayed professionalism, insight and empathy for their fighters. You love to see it. Bravo to them, their coaches and their teams.This TUF will be the last of the Middleweight semis. Grasso teammates Robert Valentin of Switerland vs. Paddy McCorry of Ireland. Valentin is a philosophical dude who has thus far smashed his opponents. Early in the season he requested that he help coach and Alexa wisely allowed him the honor. Valentin has been tremendous - instilling confidence in his bros who often improve their performance because of his inspiration. Paddy is cool too. This should be an explosive fight!See you shermofos later. Tell us what you're eating, drinking & smoking. Did I mention it's Taco Tuesday?