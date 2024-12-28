Movies DVDs

Movies DVDs

Does anyone still buy them? I was given a Depeche Mode DVD this Christmas and I got another one last year but realised I only ever watch music DVDs and the odd cooking DVD because everything else you can stream. I do everything via Youtube TV so if the internet goes down, out come the music DVDs.

I must have a good 1200 of them in the cupboard which is a shame so I've bought two gigantic cases for them to go in the dining room, it seems a shame to not have them out even if I'm not watching them, even though they're only bought sporadically now that's 25 years of collecting just sat collecting dust.
 
