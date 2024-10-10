BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,053
- Reaction score
- 40,977
Keep fighting bro!
Jarno Errens Released by
the UFC: “I’ll Come Back Stronger!”
Dutch fighter Jarno Errens is no longer under contract with the UFC, as confirmed by the Heerlen native to UFCopEurosportNL.
Errens, who joined the UFC in September 2022, earned one win in four appearances. Following his recent bout in August against Youssef Zalal, his contract expired and was not renewed.
Not the End of the Road!
In a candid statement, Errens took accountability for the situation: “It’s disappointing news, but it’s completely on me. Now it’s time to reflect, regroup, and come back even stronger. That’s exactly what I intend to do!”
Errens made his UFC debut about two years ago at UFC Paris, stepping in on short notice with just a week of preparation to face William Gomis. Despite the circumstances, he gave Gomis a tough final round but ultimately dropped a majority decision.
Fight of the Night
After another loss to SeungWoo Choi, Errens bounced back with an impressive Fight of the Night victory against Steven Nguyen earlier this year.
However, his most recent defeat against Youssef Zalal leaves Errens exiting the UFC with one win and three losses. But the Dutchman promises this is far from the end of his story.
Jarno Errens Released by
the UFC: “I’ll Come Back Stronger!”
Dutch fighter Jarno Errens is no longer under contract with the UFC, as confirmed by the Heerlen native to UFCopEurosportNL.
Errens, who joined the UFC in September 2022, earned one win in four appearances. Following his recent bout in August against Youssef Zalal, his contract expired and was not renewed.
Not the End of the Road!
In a candid statement, Errens took accountability for the situation: “It’s disappointing news, but it’s completely on me. Now it’s time to reflect, regroup, and come back even stronger. That’s exactly what I intend to do!”
Errens made his UFC debut about two years ago at UFC Paris, stepping in on short notice with just a week of preparation to face William Gomis. Despite the circumstances, he gave Gomis a tough final round but ultimately dropped a majority decision.
Fight of the Night
After another loss to SeungWoo Choi, Errens bounced back with an impressive Fight of the Night victory against Steven Nguyen earlier this year.
However, his most recent defeat against Youssef Zalal leaves Errens exiting the UFC with one win and three losses. But the Dutchman promises this is far from the end of his story.
@Liverkick-king56
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@Dude Incredible
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Siver!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@Bubzeh
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs
@GiganticMeat
@davidlemonparty
@Luthien
@Speedy1
@markys00
@that Indian
@legedema
@weaselkenievil
@Neck&Neck
@TriangleMonkey
@Buff
@Reach4theSky
@SenorFranko
@Jonny Ninja
@Kovalev's "Man Bag"
@MMALOPEZ
@svmr_db
@Violent Violin
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@Dude Incredible
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Siver!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@Bubzeh
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs
@GiganticMeat
@davidlemonparty
@Luthien
@Speedy1
@markys00
@that Indian
@legedema
@weaselkenievil
@Neck&Neck
@TriangleMonkey
@Buff
@Reach4theSky
@SenorFranko
@Jonny Ninja
@Kovalev's "Man Bag"
@MMALOPEZ
@svmr_db
@Violent Violin