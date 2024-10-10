News Dutchman Jarno Errens released by the UFC: “I’ll come back stronger”

Was this the right call by the UFC?

Keep fighting bro! 👊🏽 🇳🇱

1728518889410.jpeg




Jarno Errens Released by
the UFC: “I’ll Come Back Stronger!”

Dutch fighter Jarno Errens is no longer under contract with the UFC, as confirmed by the Heerlen native to UFCopEurosportNL.
Errens, who joined the UFC in September 2022, earned one win in four appearances. Following his recent bout in August against Youssef Zalal, his contract expired and was not renewed.

Not the End of the Road!
In a candid statement, Errens took accountability for the situation: “It’s disappointing news, but it’s completely on me. Now it’s time to reflect, regroup, and come back even stronger. That’s exactly what I intend to do!”

Errens made his UFC debut about two years ago at UFC Paris, stepping in on short notice with just a week of preparation to face William Gomis. Despite the circumstances, he gave Gomis a tough final round but ultimately dropped a majority decision.




Fight of the Night
After another loss to SeungWoo Choi, Errens bounced back with an impressive Fight of the Night victory against Steven Nguyen earlier this year.




However, his most recent defeat against Youssef Zalal leaves Errens exiting the UFC with one win and three losses. But the Dutchman promises this is far from the end of his story.

1728518271706.jpeg


Should have given him one more fight.
I know he went the dreaded 1-3, but one of the losses was a short notice dog fight that he could would have won with a full camp against Gomis.


The fight with Nguyen was a barnburner.


He lost to Zalal, but Zalal has been on a streak since his Topuria + 1 decision losses and just tossed him to the ground and immediately took his back, sank the body triangle and choke.
Hope to see him get some wins on the regionals, maybe a stricter S&C regimen, and work on his TDD and offensive guard to stand back up/back defense. Jarno hits hard for the division, and he's always trying to walk forward and hurt a guy, just needs to sand down the rough edges of his game. We'll see him back stronger for sure, he's still only 29.
 
Last edited:
Always nice to hear when a fighter isn't prepared to just give up at the first release from a major promotion!

Best wishes to Jarno, his performance against Nguyen was razor sharp, shame he couldn't follow it up.
 
View attachment 1066407


He's gonna be back.
 
Maurits, as a fellow Dutchman, we hope he comes back, but realistically, I think he won't.
Let’s see. Two other countrymen of ours are on the rise and fighting on BRAVE X Fight2One next week.
Ilias Bulaid and Daan Duijs, both very promising prospects in my opinion. They both live close to me and train in the same city (Oss, though I’m currently in Sweden for my Master’s).
It would be cool to see them in the UFC in the near future!

 
