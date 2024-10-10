Jarno Errens Released by

the UFC: “I’ll Come Back Stronger!”

Not the End of the Road!

Dutch fighter Jarno Errens is no longer under contract with the UFC, as confirmed by the Heerlen native toErrens, who joined the UFC in September 2022, earned one win in four appearances. Following his recent bout in August against Youssef Zalal, his contract expired and was not renewed.In a candid statement, Errens took accountability for the situation: "It's disappointing news, but it's completely on me. Now it's time to reflect, regroup, and come back even stronger. That's exactly what I intend to do!"Errens made his UFC debut about two years ago at UFC Paris, stepping in on short notice with just a week of preparation to face William Gomis. Despite the circumstances, he gave Gomis a tough final round but ultimately dropped a majority decision.After another loss to SeungWoo Choi, Errens bounced back with an impressive Fight of the Night victory against Steven Nguyen earlier this year.However, his most recent defeat against Youssef Zalal leaves Errens exiting the UFC with one win and three losses. But the Dutchman promises this is far from the end of his story.