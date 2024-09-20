Dutch kickboxer Michael Duut shot in both legs







The "Dream Crusher," was shot in both legs following a heated dispute, leaving his career in question as police continue their investigation.



On Wednesday evening, Michael Duut, was injured in a shooting at the De Kring trailer park, located between Groningen and Hoogkerk. Duut, 34, was shot in both legs, according to his friend Alex Soze.



The incident reportedly stemmed from a conflict over a horse, owned by the alleged shooter. Tensions escalated after a disagreement between Duut's brother-in-law and the horse's owner regarding a horse that Duut’s nephew was riding at a riding school in Donderen.



According to Soze, the horse owner showed up at Duut's home, angrily shouting and banging on the door. When Duut went outside to confront him, the man pulled a gun and fired, striking Duut in the legs. Duut was immediately taken to the hospital, where his condition has been reported as stable.



The "Dream Crusher" was last seen in the ring in April of last year, when he dropped a decision to Mohamed Amine at GLORY 85. The GLORY veteran is one of the promotion's longest-tenured fighters, having been signed since his debut back in 2013 at GLORY 5.