Dustin still hasn't fought Tony Ferguson

heohanwuoc

heohanwuoc

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 16, 2017
Messages
1,185
Reaction score
1,158
Justin, Oliveira, Chandler, Dariush, RDA (elites of the old generation) has already fought Tony, only Islam and Dustin hasn't. Tony probably never got another title shot, so there is Dustin left. Who do you think will win. It is a shame that the UFC hasn't make this fight.
images
 
Dustin except very early in his LW run would have always beat Tony but right now he'd absolutely massacre him. Absolutely zero appetite for this fight from me.
 
Here how it plays out: Tony rolls for an imanari sushi and suddenly his back acts up and he's unable to continue. At the same time, Dustin tries to jump for a guillotine but accidentally knocks himself out. THE END.
 
Dustin is much further up the ladder than Tony now so it doesn't really make sense anymore. And Tony needs a win extremely badly.
 
Problem is Ferguson has fallen off a cliff, and Poirier is in peak form, having just beaten a major hype train in dynamic fashion.
 
They could of fought at UFC 254 I think, right after Dustin fought Hooker and Tony loss to Gaethje.
I think there was a hold up on Dustin's side for compensation, Tony at the time backed him up on it.

From what I remember and I might be wrong so bare with me, but basically they were trying to get the Ferguson and Poirier to also be set up as replacement fighters for the Khabib/Justin bout.
These were the lined up scenarios:
Justin pulls out, they do Khabib/Ferguson(leaving Dustin without a fight)
Khabib pulls out, they do Justin/Poirier 2(Leaving Tony without a fight)

And I'm guessing the the possible issue Dustin had is he was getting extra compensation for also being a possible replacement fighter or in another case, not fighting at all in the scenario where Justin pills out.
Also I think this is where Dustin's dislike for Chandler began because he basically stepped up as the replacement guy for Khabib/Justin which most likely messed up his negotiations.

Anyways this fight would of been fire in like 2017-2019 space, but Tony's washed as hell and needs to retire ASAP.
Dustin would murk him at this stage with ease.
 
Greyscale said:
Here how it plays out: Tony rolls for an imanari sushi and suddenly his back acts up and he's unable to continue. At the same time, Dustin tries to jump for a guillotine but accidentally knocks himself out. THE END.
Click to expand...
Conor sees the fight, attempts to taunt them both with a tweet but breaks his ankle
 
Question said:
They could of fought at UFC 254 I think, right after Dustin fought Hooker and Tony loss to Gaethje.
I think there was a hold up on Dustin's side for compensation, Tony at the time backed him up on it.

From what I remember and I might be wrong so bare with me, but basically they were trying to get the Ferguson and Poirier to also be set up as replacement fighters for the Khabib/Justin bout.
These were the lined up scenarios:
Justin pulls out, they do Khabib/Ferguson(leaving Dustin without a fight)
Khabib pulls out, they do Justin/Poirier 2(Leaving Tony without a fight)

And I'm guessing the the possible issue Dustin had is he was getting extra compensation for also being a possible replacement fighter or in another case, not fighting at all in the scenario where Justin pills out.
Also I think this is where Dustin's dislike for Chandler began because he basically stepped up as the replacement guy for Khabib/Justin which most likely messed up his negotiations.

Anyways this fight would of been fire in like 2017-2019 space, but Tony's washed as hell and needs to retire ASAP.
Dustin would murk him at this stage with ease.
Click to expand...
they were supposed to fight for an interim title but Tony said no so dustin fought max
 
#3 knocks out #11 BSD, now let him fight #100 Ferguson
Makes sense

I'm all for the destruction Dustin would bring, but it's a waste of his time.
 
RockyLockridge said:
they were supposed to fight for an interim title but Tony said no so dustin fought max
Click to expand...
Oh yea that was a different scenario, a year prior.
I think that was the other way around tho, Tony was offered to fight Max for the interim title at UFC 236 and said no.

Then they asked Dustin and he took the fight
 
Would have been great once upon a time, but it’s a little late for that now
 
We owe it to Ferguson to let him die in the cage.

That's what he would've wanted.

<mma1>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,839
Messages
55,240,217
Members
174,701
Latest member
kringee

Share this page

Back
Top