DUSTIN QUIT

IronGolem007
Po Atan
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 3,862
- Reaction score
- 8,218
Hey, no one can argue that Dustin Poirier has been a prominent figure in the UFC for years.
He has had some great moments, but is only a "good" (or even very good) fighter.
Arman Tsarukyan basically nailed it — Dustin Poirier QUIT to Islam Makhachev.
In the fight of his life, at the defining moment (the 5th round), Dustin got caught in a bad spot, and didn't even try.
The fight of his life, at the defining moment of his career — not to mention the chance to finally achieve greatness — Dustin haphazardly "tapped" rather than go out LIKE A WARRIOR.
This cryptic cartoon embellishes everything that Dustin Poirier is and ever was: good, capable of achieving heights, but NEVER Champion Material ...
It is what it is.
He has had some great moments, but is only a "good" (or even very good) fighter.
Arman Tsarukyan basically nailed it — Dustin Poirier QUIT to Islam Makhachev.
In the fight of his life, at the defining moment (the 5th round), Dustin got caught in a bad spot, and didn't even try.
The fight of his life, at the defining moment of his career — not to mention the chance to finally achieve greatness — Dustin haphazardly "tapped" rather than go out LIKE A WARRIOR.
This cryptic cartoon embellishes everything that Dustin Poirier is and ever was: good, capable of achieving heights, but NEVER Champion Material ...
It is what it is.