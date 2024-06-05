  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

DUSTIN QUIT

Hey, no one can argue that Dustin Poirier has been a prominent figure in the UFC for years.

He has had some great moments, but is only a "good" (or even very good) fighter.

Arman Tsarukyan basically nailed it — Dustin Poirier QUIT to Islam Makhachev.

In the fight of his life, at the defining moment (the 5th round), Dustin got caught in a bad spot, and didn't even try.

The fight of his life, at the defining moment of his career — not to mention the chance to finally achieve greatness — Dustin haphazardly "tapped" rather than go out LIKE A WARRIOR.

This cryptic cartoon embellishes everything that Dustin Poirier is and ever was: good, capable of achieving heights, but NEVER Champion Material ...



It is what it is.
 
This aint it, Golem.

5 rounds, broken nose, ACL tear, rib injury, has just staved off TDs from one of the best grapplers in the world, has been battered in boxing range which he was expected to handily win, and now he is getting folded and choked by a guy with the grip of a gorilla and the back muscles that look like steel cables. Cant breath, cant move, hurt.

Easy for us to judge him like this, but he absolutely did not give up.
 
Maybe watch Bisping "go out fighting" to St. Pierre ...

Maybe watch Tsarukyan refuse to tap to Oliviera ...

Hell, for that matter ...

Even watch Holly Holm **REFUSE TO TAP ** to Meisha Tate ... and FIGHT EVERY SECOND until unconsciousness ...

Dustin's "effort to escape" was non-existent.
The moment
His "fighting spirit" (the moment Islam's hold was there) disappeared.

Like it or not, IT WAS A QUIT ...

Dustin Poirier = highly-talented fighter, but always an ultimate failure when the Championship is on the line.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
I mean technically anyone that taps out quits!
Yes, precisely.

Which is why those fighters, who DON'T tap, EVER, should be held in higher regard.

The moment "a tap" happens, the combatant CEASES to fight, thereby CEASING to be "a fighter" ... literally by definition.
 
It's funny how everybody's shitting on TS when he's just agreeing with what Arman said.

For some reason none of you are saying Arman's wrong and doesn't know what he's talking about.
 
NoSmilez said:
Ask someone to put you in a Darce.
Idiot,

Losing = losing.

Quitting = ADMITTING YOU LOST.
Quitting = BEING BEATEN, mentally and physically.

Those fighters who NEVER QUIT, are NEVER BEATEN, Mentally.

The age-old phrase, "You are never beaten, until you quit," exists for reason.

Those fighter who refuse to quit should ALWAYS be held in higher esteem than the common quitter.

If you don't understand the difference, then you clearly don't even grasp what the concept of "a fighter" actually is.

A quit (tap, verbal, etc.) = the cessation of fighting = NO LONGER "a fighter" ...

Those rare breeds who "fight until gone" deserve to be recognized as such ... because they are the ONLY ones who (literally) "go out on their shield.
 
Two of the fighters you mentioned in an earlier post, Holm and Bisping, would go on to get bludgeoned several times after "not quitting".

Why do I bring it up? Because it shows you that, in the grand scheme of things, going out on your shield doesn't make a difference.

Hendo "quit" several times before he went on to have the career he did, as did Couture or Anderson.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Yes, precisely.

Which is why those fighters, who DON'T tap, EVER, should be held in higher regard.

The moment "a tap" happens, the combatant CEASES to fight, thereby CEASING to be "a fighter" ... literally by definition.
No. It takes a stronger mind to know when you are beat.

live to fight another day.

People that look for DQ wins on the other hand. ;)
 
