DUSTIN QUIT

Hey, no one can argue that Dustin Poirier has been a prominent figure in the UFC for years.



He has had some great moments, but is only a "good" (or even very good) fighter.



Arman Tsarukyan basically nailed it — Dustin Poirier QUIT to Islam Makhachev.



In the fight of his life, at the defining moment (the 5th round), Dustin got caught in a bad spot, and didn't even try.



The fight of his life, at the defining moment of his career — not to mention the chance to finally achieve greatness — Dustin haphazardly "tapped" rather than go out LIKE A WARRIOR.



This cryptic cartoon embellishes everything that Dustin Poirier is and ever was: good, capable of achieving heights, but NEVER Champion Material ...







It is what it is.