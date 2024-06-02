Dustin Poirier was looking for way out

Corrado Soprano said: Props to Dustin for a great fight but he kept touching his eye in an exaggerated manner. Kept complaining to his corner about not being able to breath and literally complained to Dana & Trump about his knee.



Buddy wanted out of the fight big time. Respect to Islam for putting him out of his misery. Not to mention he apologized to Islam for the pre-fight trash talk. Not a good look.

Often when I see fights end by choke I think, where are this guy's hands? Wouldn't even your untrained, instinctive reaction to be to snap your hands up to the limb applying pressure to your neck? But I haven't trained that, I have no fucking clue. From what I saw Dustin fought very hard and had success. He hardly used his legs to attack at all, and he kept adjusting his shorts, but otherwise he performed better than I expected.