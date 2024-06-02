Dustin Poirier was looking for way out

Props to Dustin for a great fight but he kept touching his eye in an exaggerated manner. Kept complaining to his corner about not being able to breath and literally complained to Dana & Trump about his knee.

Buddy wanted out of the fight big time. Respect to Islam for putting him out of his misery. Not to mention he apologized to Islam for the pre-fight trash talk. Not a good look.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Props to Dustin for a great fight but he kept touching his eye in an exaggerated manner. Kept complaining to his corner about not being able to breath and literally complained to Dana & Trump about his knee.

Buddy wanted out of the fight big time. Respect to Islam for putting him out of his misery. Not to mention he apologized to Islam for the pre-fight trash talk. Not a good look.
You guys have zero respect for top level fighters
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Another grumpy take from Corrado? Shocking.

Dustin gave it his all and it was 2-2 heading into the last round. That is after getting his nose smashed from an accidental headbutt. Dustin is a warrior and I am sure he is ashamed of himself for not living up to your standards.
He seemingly enjoys roleplaying as an idiot
 
There was no give in there today// although we can say there was a breaking point for a moment against Khabib when he couldn't get the choke
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Props to Dustin for a great fight but he kept touching his eye in an exaggerated manner. Kept complaining to his corner about not being able to breath and literally complained to Dana & Trump about his knee.

Buddy wanted out of the fight big time. Respect to Islam for putting him out of his misery. Not to mention he apologized to Islam for the pre-fight trash talk. Not a good look.
Often when I see fights end by choke I think, where are this guy's hands? Wouldn't even your untrained, instinctive reaction to be to snap your hands up to the limb applying pressure to your neck? But I haven't trained that, I have no fucking clue. From what I saw Dustin fought very hard and had success. He hardly used his legs to attack at all, and he kept adjusting his shorts, but otherwise he performed better than I expected.
 
StewDogg11 said:
He’s done that since he was in the WEC but you probably don’t even know what the WEC is.
It was a joke and I actually attended WEC 53, still trying to figure out what it is exactly though.
 
He was resilient he survived, had his moments and did much better than we thought but he was never ahead.
 
CombatCyborg said:
Often when I see fights end by choke I think, where are this guy's hands? Wouldn't even your untrained, instinctive reaction to be to snap your hands up to the limb applying pressure to your neck? But I haven't trained that, I have no fucking clue. From what I saw Dustin fought very hard and had success. He hardly used his legs to attack at all, and he kept adjusting his shorts, but otherwise he performed better than I expected.
That Darce choke was so tight and fighting the hands on that particular choke( not like rear naked) isn’t effective really . Gotta control the hips by pushing on them (cause most of time the choker needs to walk hips in to you-like hes going to mount you, in order to really finish the choke ) of Islam and try to get your arm back away from across your chest palm out , like your waving away . THEN you can focus on fighting the hands and try to get back to turtle position and hopefully backdoor escape by sliding head out as you back out from turtle .
 
