Dustin Poirier was looking for way out

Corrado Soprano
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 4,777
- Reaction score
- 20,230
Props to Dustin for a great fight but he kept touching his eye in an exaggerated manner. Kept complaining to his corner about not being able to breath and literally complained to Dana & Trump about his knee.
Buddy wanted out of the fight big time. Respect to Islam for putting him out of his misery. Not to mention he apologized to Islam for the pre-fight trash talk. Not a good look.
Buddy wanted out of the fight big time. Respect to Islam for putting him out of his misery. Not to mention he apologized to Islam for the pre-fight trash talk. Not a good look.