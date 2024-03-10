Dustin Poirier: Highest Winning Percentage in 30+ UFC Fights!

Dustin Poirier’s win at UFC 299 now puts him at the N.1 spot for the highest winning percentage among fighters with 30 or more UFC fights:

1- Dustin Poirier: 22-7-0 1NC (73.3%)
2- Charles Oliveira: 22-9-0 1NC (68.75%)
2- Neil Magny: 22-10 (68.75%)
4- Damian Maia: 22-11 (66.6%)
5- Donald Cerrone: 23-14 1NC (60.5%)

What does this achievement add to his legacy? It makes a strong case for Dustin being the greatest fighter to never hold an official UFC title.

FYI If Max Holloway wins his next two fights, he'll snatch the number one spot with a 76.6% winning rate.
 
well looking at that list of fighters it means to me that you can win a shitload of fights at light weight or welter weight and even get title shots..... but that it is damn hard to get the title at those weight classes

let alone hold it. poirier is very very good, but he is in a division full of sharks and the champ is hunted by many, not just by him. clearing out light weight or welter weight is no easy task.
 
Neil Magny being in second place suggests this stat isn't very meaningful
 
Considering the level of competition that's bloody insane

People have a hard on for cowboy on here, but Dustin has well surpassed him and doesn't fold in all his big fights

Dustin is fucking amazing. Love the guy, an absolute warrior

Fuck titles, there is more to life than a belt. Many of a fluke champ, or someone who wins a belt that's not close to Dustin.

His resume speaks for itself. He's an absolute warrior and easily among the fighters I respect the most not just in mma, but all combat sports

Fucking guy is a warrior, much respect! Be a sad day when he retires

Conor won a pair of belts, but no chance would I rate him over Dustin in a list of greats
 
Max has an upcoming loss.
 
Royce Gracie has never been defeated in the UFC. He has the best record. Jones would if he hadn't let Hamill's face beat up his elbow so bad.
 
He's definitely a legend of the sport.

I remember seeing him on that fight documentary so many years ago, when he was competing at the regional level.

He's been at this a long, long time, and fought a who's who list of killers throughout his long career.

Even if he never grabs the strap, I would not be surprised to see him inducted in the HOF at some point.
 
