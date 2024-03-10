Dustin Poirier: Highest Winning Percentage in 30+ UFC Fights!

DatSamboKid
Muay Khao
@red
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2013
- Messages
- 8,766
- Reaction score
- 3,529
Dustin Poirier’s win at UFC 299 now puts him at the N.1 spot for the highest winning percentage among fighters with 30 or more UFC fights:
1- Dustin Poirier: 22-7-0 1NC (73.3%)
2- Charles Oliveira: 22-9-0 1NC (68.75%)
2- Neil Magny: 22-10 (68.75%)
4- Damian Maia: 22-11 (66.6%)
5- Donald Cerrone: 23-14 1NC (60.5%)
What does this achievement add to his legacy? It makes a strong case for Dustin being the greatest fighter to never hold an official UFC title.
FYI If Max Holloway wins his next two fights, he'll snatch the number one spot with a 76.6% winning rate.
