Sorry man, I’m wrapping up my night and going to sleep now.Another video? I guess I have to get used to this.
Why don't you type it out for us instead?
Because listening to this is quite horrible!
The interviewer is such a casual its annoying...
Dustin is bang on...
Fuck the noise...learn to grapple or move on to a another sport...
Grappling is a huge part of real fighting
Only a casual would complain about grappling
Dustin a real 1
YouTube MMA fan without friends living in a basement.I agree with Dustin here.
You can’t defend a take down that’s on YOU. And like he said if you expect the guy who is not getting easy takedowns to stop on some thought that he might be “cheesing” or exploiting than you are an idiot.
Also this interviewer sucks, he drips YouTube mma fan.
maybe 1 on 1. It's less risk, easier reward.I believe grappling is superior to striking in unarmed combat.
So MMA should be Boxing?