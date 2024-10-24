I don’t think any serious MMA fan worth talking to has an issue with grappling itself. It’s about fighters using stalling tactics on the ground and against the cage to point fight and essentially time waste in order to win a fight rather than working towards a finish.



I don’t think most of us mind a fighter trying to get a finish, being unsuccessful and winning a decision instead. What we don’t like is fighters like Bautista or Merab where the intention is to point fight rather than try to get a finish. Fluffy Hernandez took Michel Pereira down at will for nearly 5 rounds and got the finish. That was fine with me, and would have been even without the finish, because he was actively beating Michel up and breaking him, not just laying on him on the ground or against the cage.