Media Dustin Poirier explains the reality of recent wall-and-stall / lay-and-pray trends

I agree with Dustin here.
You can’t defend a take down that’s on YOU. And like he said if you expect the guy who is not getting easy takedowns to stop on some thought that he might be “cheesing” or exploiting than you are an idiot.

Also this interviewer sucks, he drips YouTube mma fan.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
The interviewer is such a casual its annoying...


Dustin is bang on...

Fuck the noise...learn to grapple or move on to a another sport...


Grappling is a huge part of real fighting
BoxerMaurits Should hire Paelo Delutis.​

Sounds Brazilian so he would probably do it for pretty much nothing in $!
And just like that I fixed the forum without looking like an asshole!
 
I believe grappling is superior to striking in unarmed combat.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Only a casual would complain about grappling

Dustin a real 1
Even most jiu-jitsu tournaments are penalizing stalling tactics now. Grappling is great but if someone is just stalling and not looking to advance their position, it's on the ref and judges to not reward that.

Wall and stall is not an actual martial arts or grappling tactic, never has been, it's just a by-product of the UFC in 1993 thinking a cage would look more bad ass instead of a ring.
 
lol "era we're in with slow fights." People have made claims about this forever. Not every fight or fighter is exciting, that's the way it goes. Excitement waxes and wanes, this is absolutely nothing new.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
I agree with Dustin here.
You can’t defend a take down that’s on YOU. And like he said if you expect the guy who is not getting easy takedowns to stop on some thought that he might be “cheesing” or exploiting than you are an idiot.

Also this interviewer sucks, he drips YouTube mma fan.
YouTube MMA fan without friends living in a basement.
What was not wrong with the mans voice and delivery?
 
I don’t think any serious MMA fan worth talking to has an issue with grappling itself. It’s about fighters using stalling tactics on the ground and against the cage to point fight and essentially time waste in order to win a fight rather than working towards a finish.

I don’t think most of us mind a fighter trying to get a finish, being unsuccessful and winning a decision instead. What we don’t like is fighters like Bautista or Merab where the intention is to point fight rather than try to get a finish. Fluffy Hernandez took Michel Pereira down at will for nearly 5 rounds and got the finish. That was fine with me, and would have been even without the finish, because he was actively beating Michel up and breaking him, not just laying on him on the ground or against the cage.
 
