Dustin Poirier Appreciation Thread

Dustin has had many setbacks but always came back stronger. After getting KO'd by Michael Johnson, Dustin improved his defense with his modified Philly shell and went on a amazing run, defeating champions and legends (Jim Miller, Pettis, Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway). He built himself up to the point where he could longer be ignored or denied as a title contender. The Conor McGregor and Chandler wins solidified that again.



Unfortunately, when he hit his prime was also when Oliveira, Khabib and Islam hit their primes. Now to get the undisputed lightweight title, he had to go through the number 1 (or 2) p4p fighter in the world and tough stylistic match ups. The fight with Makhachev showed his improvements in submission / wrestling defense and it showed his determination but it just wasn't meant to be for him.



Life isn't a fairy tale - loved ones get sick, we grow old, our dreams don't always come true. Dustin's journey represents the determination to face inevitable setbacks and keep coming back stronger. One of the best ambassadors of what it means to be a fighter, win or lose.