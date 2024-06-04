Dustin Poirier Appreciation Thread

gimmick122

gimmick122

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 3, 2008
Messages
284
Reaction score
403
Dustin has had many setbacks but always came back stronger. After getting KO'd by Michael Johnson, Dustin improved his defense with his modified Philly shell and went on a amazing run, defeating champions and legends (Jim Miller, Pettis, Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway). He built himself up to the point where he could longer be ignored or denied as a title contender. The Conor McGregor and Chandler wins solidified that again.

Unfortunately, when he hit his prime was also when Oliveira, Khabib and Islam hit their primes. Now to get the undisputed lightweight title, he had to go through the number 1 (or 2) p4p fighter in the world and tough stylistic match ups. The fight with Makhachev showed his improvements in submission / wrestling defense and it showed his determination but it just wasn't meant to be for him.

Life isn't a fairy tale - loved ones get sick, we grow old, our dreams don't always come true. Dustin's journey represents the determination to face inevitable setbacks and keep coming back stronger. One of the best ambassadors of what it means to be a fighter, win or lose.
 
He had many great fights and shows of heart and determination.
 
One of the only LWs you can make a strong argument for being in the Top 5 all-time LW list even without a belt just because of how many excellent wins he has on his resume. I think if he gets a belt and defends a few times before retiring, he will skyrocket up the all-time list.
 
Thank you for retiring Conor and all the incoming salty tears from conor nuthuggers.
 
Dustin is the man!

Great fighter inside and outside the octagon.

He's had a legendary career full of ups and downs but has entertained us the entire time.

Salute to the future Hall of Famer!

Also, thank you for this <{Heymansnicker}>
6dd6f4_1471c28ea5ff40d5bfc860d3f69e0405~mv2.gif


 
Last edited:
I never liked Dustin because he comes off as a real-life dbag who puts on this fake nice-guy persona, but he has my full respect. A legend of the sport.

forums.sherdog.com

Is Dustin Poirier the best striker in the lw history?

So, personally I think Conor is more talented striker prime for prime. I think there's a significant gap in there. However, Poirier just knocked out that that very Conor at lightweight, and Conor really hasn't done much at all at lightweight anyways. And funny enough, Poirier outlanded Conor...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

I think this thread of mine aged pretty well too. About three years later, I still think I'm right about that.

Maybe he wasn't able to make it to the very top, but a career as good as any.

200w.gif
 
HNIC215 said:
Dustin is the man!

Great fighter inside and outside the octagon.

He's had a legendary career full of ups and downs but has entertained us the entire time.

Salute to the future Hall of Famer!

Also, thank you for this <{Heymansnicker}>
6dd6f4_1471c28ea5ff40d5bfc860d3f69e0405~mv2.gif
Click to expand...

When did Dustin fight Volk
 
gimmick122 said:
Dustin has had many setbacks but always came back stronger. After getting KO'd by Michael Johnson, Dustin improved his defense with his modified Philly shell and went on a amazing run, defeating champions and legends (Jim Miller, Pettis, Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway). He built himself up to the point where he could longer be ignored or denied as a title contender. The Conor McGregor and Chandler wins solidified that again.

Unfortunately, when he hit his prime was also when Oliveira, Khabib and Islam hit their primes. Now to get the undisputed lightweight title, he had to go through the number 1 (or 2) p4p fighter in the world and tough stylistic match ups. The fight with Makhachev showed his improvements in submission / wrestling defense and it showed his determination but it just wasn't meant to be for him.

Life isn't a fairy tale - loved ones get sick, we grow old, our dreams don't always come true. Dustin's journey represents the determination to face inevitable setbacks and keep coming back stronger. One of the best ambassadors of what it means to be a fighter, win or lose.
Click to expand...

Dustin accomplished so much in the sport, more than most ever will both in the cage and in life but never was able to reach the one goal that he set out to reach, a world title. Just goes to show that aiming high and giving it 100%, even what seems beyond your reach pays off in the end even if you never attain your original goal.

There are a select group of fighters that are always in must watch fights. They go to war and have that kill or be killed mentality in the cage. Dustin is definitely one of those dudes. If this is the end, what a great career filled with great fights.
 
In a parallel time-line, I think he could have won a belt, he’s still clearly top 5 LW after all those fights... he was just unlucky to be in the same division as exceptional fighters. Still, the last fight was more competitive than most people thought it would be. I like his attitude too, a real will to fight, but without a fake persona. He humbled BSD, and deep down, I kinda felt it. But I thought it would be a TKO, because of Benoit’s chin. Shutting him down like that was exceptional
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,641
Messages
55,642,296
Members
174,869
Latest member
tysoncards

Share this page

Back
Top