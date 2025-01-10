Dumbest thing you ever saw a coworker do at work

I'll start..



I work security part time and one of our guards liked to pick up chicks while he was working security. He would ask girls for their socials and numbers, one shift he was working security at a homeless shelter. Then our management gets a call that he was caught by one of the shelter employees having fun with a homeless drug addict chick. Nasty shit.



He wasn't fired but we banned him from that site.



I got lots more working security... half of the industry is full of wanna be cop idiots who cross the line and do shit that get themselves trouble with the real cops.