Dumbest thing you ever saw a coworker do at work

I'll start..

I work security part time and one of our guards liked to pick up chicks while he was working security. He would ask girls for their socials and numbers, one shift he was working security at a homeless shelter. Then our management gets a call that he was caught by one of the shelter employees having fun with a homeless drug addict chick. Nasty shit.

He wasn't fired but we banned him from that site.

I got lots more working security... half of the industry is full of wanna be cop idiots who cross the line and do shit that get themselves trouble with the real cops.
 
One of our senior executive got a hooker in Vegas while at a convention, and paid for her with the corporate card. He then called up one of his direct reports to join him in a devil's threesome, and when that guy refused, he threatened him with rank. Sometimes it pays to be friends with HR so you hear all the shenanigans
 
My coworker got eaten alive like the walking dead by one of our clients because he fucked up the restraint and left his arm right in front of the guys face like a baby back rib
 
Once saw a guy fart loudly in front of a customer and then aggressively deny it. Nobody cared but he acted like the entire room was attacking him. He got fired but it was months later.
 
Damn. The homeless shelter must have been both pissed and horrified. I know I would’ve been if I were responsible in that environment. Yeah, they’re all grown adults, but you don’t want employees there taking advantage of somebody who’s likely using.
 
Sherdog mods looking at Sherdog web admins publishing this site
 
Decided to check the tension on a moving belt and turn the tip of his finger into what can best be described as a sharpened pencil
 
