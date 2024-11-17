  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Dumb stuff you've heard tonight from the commentary

Xoleth

Xoleth

You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
Joined
Feb 18, 2019
Messages
5,973
Reaction score
9,964
Joe Rogan: If you can submit Ankalaev and Jamalah Hill, you can submit anybody

How so? Hill's ground game is weak and Ank, although good on the ground, he is not a bjj wizard


How about you? Anything else from the commentary team?
 
Saying Paul Craig is good at submissions is not dumb
 
Xoleth said:
Joe Rogan: If you can submit Ankalaev and Jamalah Hill, you can submit anybody

How so? Hill's ground game is weak and Ank, although good on the ground, he is not a bjj wizard


How about you? Anything else from the commentary team?
Click to expand...
Paul Craig is the Michael Jordan of BJJ

Snake989 said:
Saying Paul Craig is good at submissions is not dumb
Click to expand...
Now if only that's what they said, then you'd have a point.

And if only the OP didn't say it word for word what was said and why it was dumb, only for you to ignore it, then you'd have a reason for posting.
 
Snake989 said:
Saying Paul Craig is good at submissions is not dumb
Click to expand...

I didn't say he is not good at submissions.
But if you submitted Hill, I wouldn't say you can submit anyone... even if you are good at submissions.
You didn't submit Jacare or Maia or Werdum, you submitted a striker who has a shitty ground game.
 
What do you want them to say... What a boring fight...these guys are lame... waste of time... ? Not an easy job today.
 
Xoleth said:
I didn't say he is not good at submissions.
But if you submitted Hill, I wouldn't say you can submit anyone... even if you are good at submissions.
You didn't submit Jacare or Maia or Werdum, you submitted a striker who has a shitty ground game.
Click to expand...
It's joe being overexagerating nothing new
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,357
Messages
56,520,150
Members
175,262
Latest member
razordog

Share this page

Back
Top