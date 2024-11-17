Dumb stuff you've heard tonight from the commentary

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
Joe Rogan: If you can submit Ankalaev and Jamalah Hill, you can submit anybody
How so? Hill's ground game is weak and Ank, although good on the ground, he is not a bjj wizard
How about you? Anything else from the commentary team?
