Dude owns the speed bag

StonedLemur said: Its good for endurance.

Keeping your arms up even when you're too tired to do so.

It just becomes muscle memory sir.

I don't buy that. Fighters train on the bag and shadow box for many many rounds. Usually with gloves that are heavier than the ones they fight in.That alone would help you keep your arms up.I never had problems keeping my arms up and I barely ever used the speed bag. That's because I was on the heavy bag alone for 12 rounds.If anything the speed bag would work on rhythm and coordination, which are all debatable when you could use the double end bag and the tennis ball drill.That being said, I was wrong about Eastern European/Russian fighters not using it. I saw a video of Bivol on the speed bag in preparation for Beterbiev.