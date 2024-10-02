Dude owns the speed bag

Looks like a good coach for becoming speedbag champion of the world.
 
The speed bag is one of those tools I still I haven't figured if it's useful or not. So many high level boxers use it, but that doesn't always mean it's useful.
Not that I really searched but I never seen videos of Russian/eastern bloc fighters using it.
 
Nobody will ever convince me that using a speedbag is that useful for becoming a better fighter/boxer
 
pugilistico said:
Its good for endurance.
Keeping your arms up even when you're too tired to do so.
It just becomes muscle memory sir.
 
StonedLemur said:
I don't buy that. Fighters train on the bag and shadow box for many many rounds. Usually with gloves that are heavier than the ones they fight in.
That alone would help you keep your arms up.
I never had problems keeping my arms up and I barely ever used the speed bag. That's because I was on the heavy bag alone for 12 rounds.

If anything the speed bag would work on rhythm and coordination, which are all debatable when you could use the double end bag and the tennis ball drill.

That being said, I was wrong about Eastern European/Russian fighters not using it. I saw a video of Bivol on the speed bag in preparation for Beterbiev.
 
