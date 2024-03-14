Dropping a weight class

biscuitsbrah
@Gold
Does anyone have any resources for mma fighters looking to drop a weight class?
I’m 5’4 or 5’5 and about 155-158 lbs. I currently fight at 135 but feel like I would be my best at 125.
I just don’t know how to do it. I love food and I’m so hungry after training twice a day everyday.
I’m basically built like Ray borg, John Dodson or John Lineker. I really don’t like how these midgets were forced to move up to 135, when clearly they would be better at 125
