Dropping a weight class

Does anyone have any resources for mma fighters looking to drop a weight class?

I’m 5’4 or 5’5 and about 155-158 lbs. I currently fight at 135 but feel like I would be my best at 125.

I just don’t know how to do it. I love food and I’m so hungry after training twice a day everyday.

I’m basically built like Ray borg, John Dodson or John Lineker. I really don’t like how these midgets were forced to move up to 135, when clearly they would be better at 125
 
What's your fat percentage at the moment, if it's already low and your obviously doing a water cut to get down to 135, your looking at cutting muscle mass. You'll need to go on a calorie reduced diet and chuck in some extra cardio, nothing eats up your muscles quicker than too much cardio.......
 
Yep I think I need to just do a shitload of cardio and maintain strength as best I can.
Idk my body fat but I imagine it’s somewhere between 12-14%
 
You could cut a little more fat but it's still not going to be enough to get you to that safe water cut target weight walk around.

So get on that bike and adjust that diet, sorry......
 
