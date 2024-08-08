Social Driving or Flying - Which do you feel is safer? (Without looking at the stats)

Which do you feel is safer?

In your gut feeling or just your subjective perspective, which do you feel is less dangerous?

I'm going to say both are dangerous to a degree. But I feel like I have no control in a plane and if something bad happens there that's it, while you feel like you have control when driving.

Even saying that driving has a lot more ways to get into an accident and you can't control how other people drive.

So it's pretty close I'd say.

is-flying-safer-than-driving-image-1-169.jpg
 
Pretty common knowledge that flying is statistically far safer than driving, no?

Yeah, you have no control, but that’s a good thing. Pilots are almost entirely highly trained and highly competent. Majority of drivers, not so much.
 
Pretty common knowledge that flying is statistically far safer than driving, no?

Yeah, you have no control, but that’s a good thing. Pilots are almost entirely highly trained and highly competent. Majority of drivers, not so much.
True statistically it is vastly safer, but we end up driving way more than flying. How many hours of driving do we do compare to flying?
 
True statistically it is vastly safer, but we end up driving way more than flying. How many hours of driving do we do compare to flying?
I’m pretty sure that’s taken into account when then they work out these stats.
 
True statistically it is vastly safer, but we end up driving way more than flying. How many hours of driving do we do compare to flying?
as a sherdogger it's definitely flying
my butler drives a custom built Charlotte pulled by four lambos
which feels safe but my planes are pilots by a race of tribal people who are raised to be pilots and all they do is fly planes
they have a complex religion where I am their overlord and the greatest honor is to serve me and pilot effectively
the males become pilots while the females are hostesses
 
Driving is that bad in Brazil?
Hahaha, it's hilarious, some of the antics......... You're traveling at 120kph with 5 cars in front stuck behind a large truck, it's night and there's heavy rain, you see the truck starting to break for a sharp bend, that's when the Toyota pickup behind you decides to start overtaking.......

And the usual, way to transport your washing machine is on a small motorbike.
 
Driving. Because at least then I am in control myself.
 
I did a ton of flying and never had any trouble or felt unsafe. It was always uneventful

While driving I almost died twice. Even though I wasn't the one driving on both. One I was at a bus that crashed on the road at night in some kind of concrete block that was at the side of the road due to some construction going on. The other one was traveling with friends and the driver almost got us all killed crashing into a truck. Another second or two and we would be gone

So yeah, flying is definitely safer
 
