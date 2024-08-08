I did a ton of flying and never had any trouble or felt unsafe. It was always uneventful



While driving I almost died twice. Even though I wasn't the one driving on both. One I was at a bus that crashed on the road at night in some kind of concrete block that was at the side of the road due to some construction going on. The other one was traveling with friends and the driver almost got us all killed crashing into a truck. Another second or two and we would be gone



So yeah, flying is definitely safer