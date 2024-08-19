Media Dricus speaks to Israel’s parents after the fight

This is why I love combat. Friendships are forged in combat.
 
I don’t get it didn’t he already make those comments about servants etc?

Why is he backtracking?
 
He should speak to Stricklands dad after the fight, and thank him for raising a pansy.
 
Dricus is a good guy, but plays into the game and talks shit. Nothing wrong with that - sell those tickets, make that money. Respect after the fight always.
 
BigSexy444 said:
Way too early in the run for a DDP face turn.
Click to expand...
He's never been the heel and in fact he roasts the heels so much he comes off as one.
RockyLockridge said:
He was always the face. Strickland / Izzy were the heels
Click to expand...
This, DDP is just giving it back harder than he gets, if you don't want it don't go for it ya know?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Strickland really took the hype away from the Izzy Dricus fight
2
Replies
32
Views
958
heavyarms21
heavyarms21
J
Underrated fight: Dricus Du Plessis Vs. Brad Tavares was an insane back and forward war
Replies
10
Views
333
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
ExitLUPin
Stylistically Cannonier is a bad matchup for Dricus
Replies
14
Views
284
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Black9
Media Dricus Du Plessis: "Now Can See Why The World Thinks Belal Muhammad's A LOSER, Last Fan Checking Out"
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
4K
Billthebutcher
Billthebutcher

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,560
Messages
56,059,381
Members
175,051
Latest member
mashel

Share this page

Back
Top