Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Jun 11, 2020
- 6,365
- 22,199
He was always the face. Strickland / Izzy were the heels
Strickland's father is deadHe should speak to Stricklands dad after the fight, and thank him for raising a pansy.
He's never been the heel and in fact he roasts the heels so much he comes off as one.
This, DDP is just giving it back harder than he gets, if you don't want it don't go for it ya know?He was always the face. Strickland / Izzy were the heels