Rumored Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya is being discussed to headline UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17

Probably have Izzy return on this card and a title fight as the main event, maybe DDP vs Izzy?
 
Tuivasa vs some can to get back in the win column (and finally another shoey celebration)
Whittaker in another irrelevant gatekeeper match
Volk vs that boring 18-0 blanket
Jamie Malarkey gift decision vs whoever
Jack Madelena #1 contender bout maybe?
Shane Young gets starched again
 
Psychojoe86 said:
Woot woot! DDP gonna dominate adesanya. I think he can finish him too, maybe round 3 sub. Hard to imagine adesanya getting finished but I can see his mentality leaving him vulnerable here, more so even than against Strickland
did yall forget that he was 0-3 against poatan before beating him the last time. also,ddp's face looked so sliced up with strickland's philly shell, can't imagine what izzy would do to it. ddp is royally fucked if he doesn't get his takedowns, his standup is some of the ugliest that i have seen in a while.
 
Well, Perth is pretty much spot on between South Africa and NZ I suppose...
 
