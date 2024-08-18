Izzy is done.



all the skill in the world... No heart. (Anymore).



When Sean got some momentum Izzy just let Sean take his belt. At least fucking swing for a late KO, fucking TRY.



For a guy with 7 or 8 championship fights wins to give up that fast without trying to fight hands is lame. I have seen white belts in BJJ class put up more fight to a RNC. No way he was going out yet or even close, he had time to flex his neck muscles and fight hands, he chose to not fight anymore to alleviate the pressure, mental pressure.