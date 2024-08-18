Media Dricus Du Plessis Submits Israel Adesanya GIFS

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Izzy is done.

all the skill in the world... No heart. (Anymore).

When Sean got some momentum Izzy just let Sean take his belt. At least fucking swing for a late KO, fucking TRY.

For a guy with 7 or 8 championship fights wins to give up that fast without trying to fight hands is lame. I have seen white belts in BJJ class put up more fight to a RNC. No way he was going out yet or even close, he had time to flex his neck muscles and fight hands, he chose to not fight anymore to alleviate the pressure, mental pressure.
 
Last edited:
Izzy got exposed on the ground. He showed so many red flags in the Jan fight and this fight proved his novice defensive ground skills.


Izzy is one of those guys with elite takedown defense and scrambles, but when you stabilize him and force him to actually grapple his defense is about as solid as room temperature butter…
 
Fact Checker said:
Izzy is one of those guys with elite takedown defense and scrambles, but when you stabilize him and force him to actually grapple his defense is about as solid as room temperature butter…
Click to expand...

That's how Alexander Gustaffson was too. Hard to take down, hard to stabilize , but once you do, it's over. Izzy TDD isn't even that great, it's just he is hard to stabilize.
 
