DQ wins should rarely be awarded

You ever hear stories about how wild zoo animals have to be put down after biting people?

The reason why this happens is once they get taste of something for the first time and they enjoy it, they'll keep doing it again.



This same concept applies to MMA.



Sterling created somewhat of a blueprint of getting a DQ win.

Once he got a taste of a DQ win, he started training on how to bait another disqualification victory.

When Sterling fought Cejudo, it was blatantly obvious he was baiting for a DQ in that fight with the way he was positioning.



When Cody Brundage fought Malkoun, he got a good taste of having a DQ win.

He even adopted the same strategy and positioned himself to get elbowed in the back of the head in his fight with Bo Nickal. Nickal was more aware of what was happening and tried to avoid a DQ loss at all cost. Yes it was a lackluster fight because Brundage wasn't fighting. He was baiting for a DQ.



Now this brings us to Brundage/Al Hassan. AlHassan starts dominating, and then Brundage queues the DQ bait and AlHassan falls for it just like clockwork.

This could've been a DQ win, but it becomes a no contest.

Either way Brundage doesn't lose and is prepared to DQ bait his next opponent.



Do you see where this is going?

Both Sterling and Brundage got a taste of a DQ win and have learned to use this strategy when they're losing fights.



I think DQ victories should only be awarded for major violations such as biting, soccer kicks, head stomps, fish hooking, etc.

Knees to downed opponents or elbows to the back of the head should always be a no contest if the fighter can't continue.

This is to discourage DQ baiting, which is what we're seeing often now in MMA.



What's your opinion?