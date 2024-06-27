tabascojet
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2024
- Messages
- 530
- Reaction score
- 742
Twice as many as in 2020 too...
Which way will they swing this year?
One in Four Voters Are Double-Haters, Rejecting Trump and Biden
(Bloomberg) -- The ranks of the double-haters — voters who say they don’t like either major party presidential candidate — are at a historic high and make up one-quarter of the electorate, according to a new analysis from Pew Research Center.Most Read from BloombergFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can...
www.yahoo.com
