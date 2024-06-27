How you chodes blaming inflation on Biden when every country experienced it due to COVID? And especially considering the US has mitigated it better than basically everyone else.



Also, Trump was the one who got on TV and lied about COVID over and over again lol. He told people it was a hoax, told people that it was going away in a matter of days, and on and on and on. If anything, Trump is the one responsible for the US's initial weak response and making the inflation problems worse due to it.