  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Double haters are back

tabascojet

tabascojet

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 27, 2024
Messages
530
Reaction score
742
Twice as many as in 2020 too...

www.yahoo.com

One in Four Voters Are Double-Haters, Rejecting Trump and Biden

(Bloomberg) -- The ranks of the double-haters — voters who say they don’t like either major party presidential candidate — are at a historic high and make up one-quarter of the electorate, according to a new analysis from Pew Research Center.Most Read from BloombergFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Which way will they swing this year?
 
Include me. I have never seen the American public lose their minds in loyalty to parties that fuck everyone. Hypocritical points galore, blinders on. Whataboutisms, it is never ending. All I can say is that Biden is TERRIBLE, and that what I see every day is his responsibility. The border was his. Inflation is his. That will be his undoing over his dementia. Trump is literal evil.....but may be more capable at this point. Biden failed.
 
Kennedy polling 24% and other independents 12%....now history has shown that those numbers will shrink considerably come election day but who do those votes hurt more?
 
I Am Legion said:
Include me. I have never seen the American public lose their minds in loyalty to parties that fuck everyone. Hypocritical points galore, blinders on. Whataboutisms, it is never ending. All I can say is that Biden is TERRIBLE, and that what I see every day is his responsibility. The border was his. Inflation is his. That will be his undoing over his dementia. Trump is literal evil.....but may be more capable at this point. Biden failed.
Click to expand...

How you chodes blaming inflation on Biden when every country experienced it due to COVID? And especially considering the US has mitigated it better than basically everyone else.

Also, Trump was the one who got on TV and lied about COVID over and over again lol. He told people it was a hoax, told people that it was going away in a matter of days, and on and on and on. If anything, Trump is the one responsible for the US's initial weak response and making the inflation problems worse due to it.
 
Fedor>Cain said:
How you chodes blaming inflation on Biden when every country experienced it due to COVID? And especially considering the US has mitigated it better than basically everyone else.

Also, Trump was the one who got on TV and lied about COVID over and over again lol. He told people it was a hoax, told people that it was going away in a matter of days, and on and on and on. If anything, Trump is the one responsible for the US's initial weak response and making the inflation problems worse due to it.
Click to expand...
Name calling defending the teet that you suck on. Keep defending this old fuck, HE is the President, not Trump. He has done nothing to mitigate it. His Inflation Reduction Act did nothing, all experts agree on that. Gas is still high. He did nothing to fix that. The borders are FUCKING OPEN, I live in NY I see it daily. HE ALLOWED that.
 
Fedor>Cain said:
How you chodes blaming inflation on Biden when every country experienced it due to COVID? And especially considering the US has mitigated it better than basically everyone else.

Also, Trump was the one who got on TV and lied about COVID over and over again lol. He told people it was a hoax, told people that it was going away in a matter of days, and on and on and on. If anything, Trump is the one responsible for the US's initial weak response and making the inflation problems worse due to it.
Click to expand...
Trump was right it was a hoax... he told the USA don't shut down... we got a good thing going with the economy... i think we shut down at work for 2 weeks... even if you had covid we wanted you to come to work.... now look at the inflation....

how many boosters you get to flatten the curve ??? LOLLLLLLL so glad i never got a single covid shot... and kept right on working....
 
I Am Legion said:
Name calling defending the teet that you suck on. Keep defending this old fuck, HE is the President, not Trump. He has done nothing to mitigate it. His Inflation Reduction Act did nothing, all experts agree on that. Gas is still high. He did nothing to fix that. The borders are FUCKING OPEN, I live in NY I see it daily. HE ALLOWED that.
Click to expand...

Keep defending him? I hate Biden's old decrepit ass. The only reason Grandpa Joe will get my vote is because he isn't a lunatic who tried to rig an election nor did he horde a bunch of classified documents, nor was he found liable for rape, nor did he commit fraud.

A spade is a spade. We all witnessed what happened. You can keep lying about it if you'd like. The rest of us live in reality.

We all watched Trump get on Television and lie about COVID every day. We all watched his retarded followers freak out over stupid shit during the pandemic and make shit worse for everyone else.
 
Red Dragoniop said:
Trump was right it was a hoax... he told the USA don't shut down... we got a good thing going with the economy... i think we shut down at work for 2 weeks... even if you had covid we wanted you to come to work.... now look at the inflation....

how many boosters you get to flatten the curve ??? LOLLLLLLL so glad i never got a single covid shot... and kept right on working....
Click to expand...

So let me get this straight, you are blaming inflation on the shutdowns?

China was literally raiding people's homes and locking them in cages.

Who do you think had the lowest inflation rates during the pandemic? It was China lol.

And you idiots are over hear freaking out because you had to wear a fucking mask 🤣
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,410
Messages
55,756,322
Members
174,921
Latest member
Oslewny

Share this page

Back
Top