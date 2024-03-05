Economy Doritos Hires, Regrets, Then Fires Transgender Spokesperson

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
22,063
Reaction score
17,472
www.dailymail.co.uk

Doritos FIRES trans activist after being alerted to sick tweets

Samantha Hudson, 24, appeared in a partnership with Doritos Spain through a 50-second video called 'Crunch Talks that has now been deleted from the brand's Instagram.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Long story short, Doritos tried going woke and are now being boycotted over it. As a fat man this is an ultimate betrayal. Doritos are a GOAT snack and to see them pandering to idiots makes me sad. The trans person was quickly removed after tweets surfaced of them sexualizing children and making fun of sexual assault victims.
 
deadshot138 said:
www.dailymail.co.uk

Doritos FIRES trans activist after being alerted to sick tweets

Samantha Hudson, 24, appeared in a partnership with Doritos Spain through a 50-second video called 'Crunch Talks that has now been deleted from the brand's Instagram.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Long story short, Doritos tried going woke and are now being boycotted over it. As a fat man this is an ultimate betrayal. Doritos are a GOAT snack and to see them pandering to idiots makes me sad. The trans person was quickly removed after tweets surfaced of them sexualizing children and making fun of sexual assault victims.
Click to expand...
Takis are better
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,125
Messages
55,191,676
Members
174,668
Latest member
bella360

Share this page

Back
Top