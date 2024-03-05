Doritos FIRES trans activist after being alerted to sick tweets Samantha Hudson, 24, appeared in a partnership with Doritos Spain through a 50-second video called 'Crunch Talks that has now been deleted from the brand's Instagram.

Long story short, Doritos tried going woke and are now being boycotted over it. As a fat man this is an ultimate betrayal. Doritos are a GOAT snack and to see them pandering to idiots makes me sad. The trans person was quickly removed after tweets surfaced of them sexualizing children and making fun of sexual assault victims.