DoorDash/Uber eats Delivery Drivers

Have you ever placed such blind faith in someone as when you DoorDash food? Like I get that delivery drivers are similar but at least they’re somewhat contractually obligated to a company. Like, if they fuck up there’s some kind of accountability. What happens if a DoorDasher fucks it up? They just text em like “hey quit it lmao” and then if they do it like 13 times they get banned, and move onto the next hot app anyway.

One time I got baked and it was really late, I ordered McDonalds and the dude pulled up to my house, slow rolled, took a photo of his hand out the window holding the McDonald’s bag then peel out of my driveway like he was filming need for speed 10 in the fucking col de sac. What the fuck is that? Dickhead.

Another time this bitch just fell on her face outside on the flat earth and she spilled shit all over the place like a god damn train wreck. She just left the shit everywhere and went home. Like I feel bad but I really wanted that drink you asshole. At least if it was a driver through the restaurant you could call up and be like “yeah I think Tiffany or whatever took a digger outside your gonna have to send backup”
 
Never ordered uber eat or doordash when I think of it ...

I love cooking so if im home, Im good.

If I don't feel like cooking,
Instead of paying extras for a delivery,
Im going out to eat what I wanna eat.
 
On nights where there’s a lot going on it can make things a little simpler if you have the extra cash and don’t mind paying the extra $5 or whatever it ends up being
 
You can post reviews in those apps. There is probably a customer service number as well (at least there used to be).
 
My kids get it all the time. Fuck that. If I want food, I just go get it myself. Only things I allow delivered are Pizza and Chinese food.
 
I've literally seen a DD Driver not know how to work a fountain machine and just leave the customers cup there...
 
I stopped using it. Partly because they rip the restaurants off too.

In fact I stopped using Airbnb and use Uber and Lyft very sparingly now because the fees and taxes make it not worth it anymore. Once these p2p services become popular they go to shit.
 
We are getting fatter and lazier. We take the risk that they spit in the food. Which is why i call myself big tipper.
 
Air bnb helps in a pinch though when you need something last second.

idk they are all just super convenient lol.
 
Just spent 30 mins hunting down a burrito from a DoorDash driver that went literally everywhere but the right building. They even got back on the expressway. Never ever again will I use this low IQ overpriced dogshit service.
 
