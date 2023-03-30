DoorDash/Uber eats Delivery Drivers

Have you ever placed such blind faith in someone as when you DoorDash food? Like I get that delivery drivers are similar but at least they’re somewhat contractually obligated to a company. Like, if they fuck up there’s some kind of accountability. What happens if a DoorDasher fucks it up? They just text em like “hey quit it lmao” and then if they do it like 13 times they get banned, and move onto the next hot app anyway.



One time I got baked and it was really late, I ordered McDonalds and the dude pulled up to my house, slow rolled, took a photo of his hand out the window holding the McDonald’s bag then peel out of my driveway like he was filming need for speed 10 in the fucking col de sac. What the fuck is that? Dickhead.



Another time this bitch just fell on her face outside on the flat earth and she spilled shit all over the place like a god damn train wreck. She just left the shit everywhere and went home. Like I feel bad but I really wanted that drink you asshole. At least if it was a driver through the restaurant you could call up and be like “yeah I think Tiffany or whatever took a digger outside your gonna have to send backup”