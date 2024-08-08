WhiteMousse
Silver Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2015
- Messages
- 12,840
- Reaction score
- 13,150
First day purchase for me. Why?
Both original games
Plus TNT
Plus Plutonia
Plus Master Levels for DII
No big deal right?
PLUS NRFTL
PLUS Sigil!!!!
And a new episode by id, MachineGames and NIGHTDIVE STUDIOS
New deathmatch maps
Online Cross Platform
In-game mod browser
Remaster includes performance optimization
Upgraded visuals
16:9 support
Includes original DOS games
Some of the crazy shit you can do with a 30 year old game:
Both original games
Plus TNT
Plus Plutonia
Plus Master Levels for DII
No big deal right?
PLUS NRFTL
PLUS Sigil!!!!
And a new episode by id, MachineGames and NIGHTDIVE STUDIOS
New deathmatch maps
Online Cross Platform
In-game mod browser
Remaster includes performance optimization
Upgraded visuals
16:9 support
Includes original DOS games
Some of the crazy shit you can do with a 30 year old game: