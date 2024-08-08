Multiplatform Doom & Doom II Enhanced on Steam!

WhiteMousse

WhiteMousse

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 16, 2015
Messages
12,840
Reaction score
13,150
First day purchase for me. Why?

Both original games
Plus TNT
Plus Plutonia
Plus Master Levels for DII

No big deal right?

PLUS NRFTL
PLUS Sigil!!!!
And a new episode by id, MachineGames and NIGHTDIVE STUDIOS


New deathmatch maps
Online Cross Platform
In-game mod browser

Remaster includes performance optimization
Upgraded visuals
16:9 support
Includes original DOS games




GUeMPskWsAAvfeE

GUeMT2HXUAAVZt3

GUeMVXeW4AAE9E2


Some of the crazy shit you can do with a 30 year old game:
 


Uploaded 2 hours ago - It basically looks the same.

I bought Doom64 for the PS4 and the controls (the analogue sticks) were complete ass. Practically unplayable.

I get this its a retro game from 30-ish years ago, but if its on modern consoles everything needs to be able to take advantage of modern controls at the very least.

Not saying 'Doom Enhanced' will have the same obvious control problem that Doom64 on PS4 had, but I will be paying close attention to reviews and watching gameplay videos.
 
I already had the 2019 PS4 port so this was free for me for PS5. For what it’s worth, I’m just happy it has online multiplayer which the 2019 version was sorely missing. Now I can play coop and deathmatch on PS5 with my two best friends who don’t have PCs. So I’m extremely pleased with this surprise release.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
I already had the 2019 PS4 port so this was free for me for PS5. For what it’s worth, I’m just happy it has online multiplayer which the 2019 version was sorely missing. Now I can play coop and deathmatch on PS5 with my two best friends who don’t have PCs. So I’m extremely pleased with this surprise release.
Click to expand...
It's crazy to me that there was no online multiplayer in the 2019 version. The Xbox 360 port had it ages ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,670
Messages
55,999,383
Members
175,026
Latest member
carlosjr107

Share this page

Back
Top