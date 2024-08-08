



Uploaded 2 hours ago - It basically looks the same.



I bought Doom64 for the PS4 and the controls (the analogue sticks) were complete ass. Practically unplayable.



I get this its a retro game from 30-ish years ago, but if its on modern consoles everything needs to be able to take advantage of modern controls at the very least.



Not saying 'Doom Enhanced' will have the same obvious control problem that Doom64 on PS4 had, but I will be paying close attention to reviews and watching gameplay videos.