Dont understand why Oleksiejczuk is underdog.

Bet on Oleksiejczuk is almost 3-1.
Dont really know why.
It will be pure striking match. Oleksiejczuk have better boxing and power.
In stand up he only lost to genetic specimen Pereira, he dropped Holland (first time seeing it) and made problems in standup for every opponnent he was fighting.
And from the second end is Magomedov
2-0 in ufc, goes to decision with regional fighter on short notice and also goes to decision with Bruno Silva who is now 1-5 in last 6 fights.
I normally dont bet money but i think today o make an exeption.
