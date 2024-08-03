Dont understand why Oleksiejczuk is underdog.

Vairloff

Vairloff

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 8, 2021
Messages
264
Reaction score
280
Bet on Oleksiejczuk is almost 3-1.
Dont really know why.
It will be pure striking match. Oleksiejczuk have better boxing and power.
In stand up he only lost to genetic specimen Pereira, he dropped Holland (first time seeing it) and made problems in standup for every opponnent he was fighting.
And from the second end is Magomedov
2-0 in ufc, goes to decision with regional fighter on short notice and also goes to decision with Bruno Silva who is now 1-5 in last 6 fights.
I normally dont bet money but i think today o make an exeption.
 
Yeh, the odds are wild.

That said, Michal, although decent, is sorta a glass cannon. He doesn't care enough about defense and is always just looking to kill. Sometimes it works.
 
I think it's because Olekseij is one of those guys who finds a way to lose. While Shara Bullet is becoming something of a meme because his weird style haven't been solved yet.
 
Because of “hype”. Plus, Magomedov is good in the standup. That said, Oleksiejczuk usually loses by sub, not ko. It might be wise to put a small bet on him in this case.
 
Oleksiejczuk (spelling?) MIGHT win the first round, then he fades and will eat a lot of strikes. ”One-eye guy” via TKO. Possibly starting the finish with a body kick.

We’ll see if it’s like that!
 
He didn't fight Pereira.
Pereira also didn't finish Bruno Silva.

Oleks is average with sweet boxing.
 
It is a boxer vs kickboxer matchup. We saw Michal vs a kickboxer with a poor ground game before. Michal doesn't react to or check any kicks. His counter is just eat the kick and throw left hand. The left hand is also his answer for the clinch. Michal doesn't have a good ground game but I think he is safe on top of Shara Bullet.

I don't think Shara Bullet packs massive power at 185. His feet are fast though and he can throw some big kicks. I don't think Michal will react to those so they might land. The UFC is booking these guys with losing streaks for Shara Bullet. I think that is why the line is skewed. Trocoli seemed like he was on a win streak but he is a steroid suspension guy that didn't fight for 3 years before that Shara fight.
 
Someone here from netherlands? Never bet in my life so mayby someone know good safe site. (Safe mean i get my money if i win)
 
Did anyone else actually read this first post in a Russian accent?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mr.sandman
Is Pereira the luckiest SoB alive or why do they keep wanting to stand and bang with him?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
moreorless87
moreorless87

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,243
Messages
55,965,309
Members
175,013
Latest member
Masoud25

Share this page

Back
Top