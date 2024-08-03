Dont understand why Oleksiejczuk is underdog.

It is a boxer vs kickboxer matchup. We saw Michal vs a kickboxer with a poor ground game before. Michal doesn't react to or check any kicks. His counter is just eat the kick and throw left hand. The left hand is also his answer for the clinch. Michal doesn't have a good ground game but I think he is safe on top of Shara Bullet.



I don't think Shara Bullet packs massive power at 185. His feet are fast though and he can throw some big kicks. I don't think Michal will react to those so they might land. The UFC is booking these guys with losing streaks for Shara Bullet. I think that is why the line is skewed. Trocoli seemed like he was on a win streak but he is a steroid suspension guy that didn't fight for 3 years before that Shara fight.