Dont Move Netflix movie

Kept seeing this as a must see on their list and I like the premise.

Much like What Lies Beneath, some girl is drugged to paralysis and it seems it's how a serial kills his victims. You get this all from the trailer. Shes drugged and hes gotta do...whatever hea gonna do with her.

Why? DONT KNOW.

Bad acting, shit sequence of events, no payoff.

Decent setup from the start...until she goes hiking. She had a tragedy and he shows up to kill her. How did he know shed be there as his next victim? Does she know him?

When the movie was past half way, I PRAYED for a twist. Fucking something.

4/10
 
Sklppable. No boobs or beaver. Closest thing is brief peanut smuggling in the beginning.

The bad guy's trick of parking so close to the hot girl's car so she can't get in and then she's stuck with no escape has to be from bad guy 101 Handbook.

The hiking trail scenery made me think of Cliffhanger.
 
GSP_37 said:
Sklppable. No boobs or beaver. Closest thing is brief peanut smuggling in the beginning.

The bad guy's trick of parking so close to the hot girl's car so she can't get in and then she's stuck with no escape has to be from bad guy 101 Handbook.

The hiking trail scenery made me think of Cliffhanger.
Guess it's so bad that people arent watching it.

I forgot about the Umbrella weapon that was comical.
 
