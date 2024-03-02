Don Frye VS Big Van Vader

GearSolidMetal
Was watching a highlight reel of Don Frye. It mentioned he dabbled in prowrestling while in Japan, and showed a short clip of him wrestling Big Van Vader.
Did a quick search on YouTube and found...
...and its a surprisingly entertaining match.
Highly recommended if you're a fan of both men.
Really enjoyed the hybrid-MMA/ProWrestling style. There's some surprisingly hard shots that made you think 'Ouch, that had to hurt.' And I don't recall ever seeing Vader wrestling without his signature mask before.
