Don Frye VS Big Van Vader

Was watching a highlight reel of Don Frye. It mentioned he dabbled in prowrestling while in Japan, and showed a short clip of him wrestling Big Van Vader.



Did a quick search on YouTube and found...







...and its a surprisingly entertaining match.



Highly recommended if you're a fan of both men.



Really enjoyed the hybrid-MMA/ProWrestling style. There's some surprisingly hard shots that made you think 'Ouch, that had to hurt.' And I don't recall ever seeing Vader wrestling without his signature mask before.