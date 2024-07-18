International DOJ charges The largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children engaged in sexual abuse

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
31,239
Reaction score
30,751
Wow, a story like this, right before the election, with the border being one of the main issues. Trump even says these kids are sex trafficked and abused, even at times calling it organized sex trafficking, and people called him a liar. Apparently since 2020, 2 employees have already been charged, but this against the entire shelter network company, as several more employees have engaged in this. Over 100 reports at multiple facilities in their network. Probably a lot more unreported. And this is just one network with only about 7500 kids in their "care". Wonder what reports are like at other migrant shelter networks and stand alone facilities.

And aren't like over 100k unaccompanied minors even unaccountable for, basically lost? It is crazy we, our tax money, are funding basically a streamline for this to take place.

Currently, as per the article, It has 29 child migrant shelters — 17 in Texas, 10 in Arizona and two in California — with room for 6,350 children. The company’s largest shelter in Brownsville has a capacity of 1,200. Health and Human Services reported 7,762 children at all of its contracted facilities on May 31,

 
Last edited:
- I've read that a little ago. Some of those people are put in total position of power, over the vulnerable. I think they even search those positions!
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Wow, a story like this, right before the election, with the border being one of the main issues. Trump even says these kids are sex trafficked and abused, even at times calling it organized sex trafficking, and people called him a liar. Apparently since 2020, 2 employees have already been charged, but this against the entire shelter network company, as several more employees have engaged in this. Over 100 reports at multiple facilities in their network. Probably a lot more unreported. And this is just one network with only about 7500 kids in their "care". Wonder what reports are like at other migrant shelter networks and stand alone facilities.

And aren't like over 100k unaccompanied minors even unaccountable for, basically lost? It is crazy we, our tax money, are funding basically a streamline for this to take place.

Currently, as per the article, It has 29 child migrant shelters — 17 in Texas, 10 in Arizona and two in California — with room for 6,350 children. The company’s largest shelter in Brownsville has a capacity of 1,200. Health and Human Services reported 7,762 children at all of its contracted facilities on May 31,

Click to expand...

I thought this was the Biden DOJ that only does his bidding. Hm. Wadda ya know.

You're such an idiot you have no idea how big a hypocrite you are.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Revealed: drug cartels force migrant children to work as foot soldiers in Europe’s booming cocaine trade
2
Replies
27
Views
698
nhbbear
nhbbear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,025
Messages
55,875,582
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top