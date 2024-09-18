Doing a themed event for mexico but not BRAZIL is crazy

mister piscadinha said: the ufc likes to spread it's cheeks to the saudis, but i get that, they dump a lot of money into the ufc



but what does mexico gives mma? some good fighters? if thats enough then they should have already made twenty brazil themed events



brazil and america both built mma from the ground up, if any foreign country should have a themed in event in america, should be brazil



this mexico pandering makes no sense Click to expand...

It makes sense you’re just too stupid to figure it out.Saudi Arabia paid for this event and they did so because they are sportswashing.There are many Mexicans in America and America and Mexico have a storied history.The Saudi overlords are trying to appease Americans by showing that they give a shit about other countries cultures and history in order to get them to visit their country (Saudi Arabia) and spend money on tourism as they are running out of Oil to sell in the future.No one gives a shit about Brazilians in the US.