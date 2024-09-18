Doing a themed event for mexico but not BRAZIL is crazy

mister piscadinha
the ufc likes to spread it's cheeks to the saudis, but i get that, they dump a lot of money into the ufc
but what does mexico gives mma? some good fighters? if thats enough then they should have already made twenty brazil themed events
brazil and america both built mma from the ground up, if any foreign country should have a themed in event in america, should be brazil
this mexico pandering makes no sense
