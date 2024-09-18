Doing a themed event for mexico but not BRAZIL is crazy

mister piscadinha

mister piscadinha

the ufc likes to spread it's cheeks to the saudis, but i get that, they dump a lot of money into the ufc

but what does mexico gives mma? some good fighters? if thats enough then they should have already made twenty brazil themed events

brazil and america both built mma from the ground up, if any foreign country should have a themed in event in america, should be brazil

this mexico pandering makes no sense
 
Agree, if they’re going in that direction Brazil most definitely deserves one, as does Russia, both have produced more great champions than Mehiko.
 
But it was Mexican Independence Day…
 
What chance do Brazil have, they don't even have their own day!
 
Koro_11 said:
Yes Japan also has a huge role in what MMA is today.

But Dana clearly has a hard on for boxing and for Mexicans.
Well to be fair Japan also doesn't have much of a track record creating world class fighters.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
They're not pandering to Mexicans they're pandering to Mexican Americans.
very stupid matchmaking then, cause ortega was the only mexican-american in the card i believe
and mind you, mexican-americans are way more relevant in mma than actual mexicans
this card should have cejudo, hernandez, simon and cruz in it
 
Mexico is a market that the UFC wants to break into. mexican are known to do the same work for less and im sure that makes dana salivate.
 
PrideNverDies said:
oof, your casual is showing
Oh yes because sakuraba did so well in the ufc right haha. Please tell me, who was the last "great" to come out of japan?

Who's the casual again? ;)

I literally almost left a disclaimer for you old heads to not go into cardiac arrest
 
It makes sense you’re just too stupid to figure it out.

Saudi Arabia paid for this event and they did so because they are sportswashing.

There are many Mexicans in America and America and Mexico have a storied history.

The Saudi overlords are trying to appease Americans by showing that they give a shit about other countries cultures and history in order to get them to visit their country (Saudi Arabia) and spend money on tourism as they are running out of Oil to sell in the future.

No one gives a shit about Brazilians in the US.
 
Brazil lost their UFC event privileges for throwing food at Brandon Moreno for beating their guy. They need to learn to behave
 
I'm ready for them Brazilian ring girls but Dana isn't.
 
mister piscadinha said:
very stupid matchmaking then, cause ortega was the only mexican-american in the card i believe
and mind you, mexican-americans are way more relevant in mma than actual mexicans
this card should have cejudo, hernandez, simon and cruz in it
You're forgetting that in America everyone thinks they belong to the country that their ancestors came from even if they were born in San Jose and don't speak Spanish.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
It makes sense you’re just too stupid to figure it out.

Saudi Arabia paid for this event and they did so because they are sportswashing.

There are many Mexicans in America and America and Mexico have a storied history.

The Saudi overlords are trying to appease Americans by showing that they give a shit about other countries cultures and history in order to get them to visit their country (Saudi Arabia) and spend money on tourism as they are running out of Oil to sell in the future.

No one gives a shit about Brazilians in the US.
lmao, the bootlicking for sauds and the ufc

if the card was really about pandering to mexican americans, they would have put MEXICAN AMERICAN FIGHTERS in the fucking card

by the way, the event was so expensive that i doubt that there were many latinos in the audience(atleast relative to other ufc cards)

either the ufc is dumb as hell, or a big big bootlicker
 
