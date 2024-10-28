Does Whittaker's revelations on the injury make Khamzat less scary?

And also does it make you more excited and hopeful for the division?



Honestly, I was concerned when I thought Khamzat snapped his jaw, because I thought Khamzar would now get a shot next, win easy (with a big psychological edge over his opponent).

And I don't want him as a champion, because there is danger of him holding the belt hostage and barely fighting.



But now we see it was mostly due to an old injury of Whittakers, it makes Khamzat human again and I'm sure a bunch of fighters are confident they can beat him still.