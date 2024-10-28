Does Whittaker's revelations on the injury make Khamzat less scary?

And also does it make you more excited and hopeful for the division?

Honestly, I was concerned when I thought Khamzat snapped his jaw, because I thought Khamzar would now get a shot next, win easy (with a big psychological edge over his opponent).
And I don't want him as a champion, because there is danger of him holding the belt hostage and barely fighting.

But now we see it was mostly due to an old injury of Whittakers, it makes Khamzat human again and I'm sure a bunch of fighters are confident they can beat him still.
 
He literally rag dolled him, flowed into dominant positions like it was nothing, and it was his squeeze that made robs teeth pop back.

Robs had the tooth problem since he was a kid, if it was so easy to sub him due to it then maybe khamzat wouldn’t have been his first sub loss of his ufc career?
 
Whittaker landed 31 strikes on DDP in their fight and it took 2 rounds for DDP to find the finish. Khamzat only got hit twice and submitted Whittaker before the fight ended.
 
Tweak896 said:
Whittaker landed 31 strikes on DDP in their fight and it took 2 rounds for DDP to find the finish. Khamzat only got hit twice and submitted Whittaker before the fight ended.
Yeah. Based on these numbers, I think UFC should just handle the belt to Khamzat directly.
 
He caught Whitakker in a very vulnerable position. The injury to Whitakker itself doesn't make Khamzat any more scary, it's his wrestling and submissions.

But I still think a better wrestler/grappler can offer more resistance than a striker like Whittaker. I mean he didn't do none of that against Burns or Usman. That's why DDP fight is going to be so interesting cause you just not going to manhandle DDP. That fucker is a unit.
 
ElLunico said:
He caught Whitakker in a very vulnerable position. The injury to Whitakker itself doesn't make Khamzat any more scary, it's his wrestling and submissions.

But I still think a better wrestler/grappler can offer more resistance than a striker like Whittaker. I mean he didn't do none of that against Burns or Usman. That's why DDP fight is going to be so interesting cause you just not going to manhandle DDP. That fucker is a unit.
Whittaker statistically has much better anti wrestling than DDP and even took him down easily in the first round
 
swizztony said:
He literally rag dolled him, flowed into dominant positions like it was nothing, and it was his squeeze that made robs teeth pop back.

Robs had the tooth problem since he was a kid, if it was so easy to sub him due to it then maybe khamzat wouldn’t have been his first sub loss of his ufc career?
Yeah despite the apparent weakness in Rob's jaw he still dominated him on the deck and landed that face crank pretty easily, a class performance
 
pick999 said:
He should of fought rob like a man with striking
+1

raf,360x360,075,t,fafafa:ca443f4786.jpg
 
Tweak896 said:
Whittaker landed 31 strikes on DDP in their fight and it took 2 rounds for DDP to find the finish. Khamzat only got hit twice and submitted Whittaker before the fight ended.
Obviously different styles create different results.

Khamzat played his game.

DPP played Robs game and won.



Both impressive for their own reasons.
 
