Normally I'd say no, but we're in this curious situation where Dana has allowed another guy to hold the belt hostage and arrange freak fights whilst the active participants in the division compete for the interim belt.



So basically the interim belt is the real belt at this moment in time. It's bad enough that Dana's split the division just so he can teabag Jones for an unspecified period. There's no need to further penalise the active fighters by traducing their achievements whilst they carry on doing their actual jobs. So yes, it's a title defense in my eyes.