Does the Vince Mcmahon / WWE issues as well as Conor only having 2 fights left on his contract play into the UFC releasing Conor?

As we know the WWE and UFC are under the one umbrella and they were rocked with the Vince Scandal recently and have distanced themselves from him and have said to be making an effort to improve that culture. As such will the higher ups be looking at this and thinking the same regarding Conor or will it be the UFC as we know protecting their money makers (even though with Conor there's maybe 2 events left for him)



If they had him locked away for a longer term i will think they would look past it without question but i think now they are at the least questioning it.