Does the UFC want a champion who likely can't fight in the US?

It's essentially an open secret Khamzat can't get a visa to come to the US, likely due to his close association with the Chechen warlord. Not sure if he may be banned in certain other countries as well.

Is the UFC down with someone who will only be able to defend their belt in the UAE and Saudi, likely once a year.
 
Istryker said:
This is speculation. Dana said recently Khamzat doesn't have any visa issues. He fought in the states in '22 he's been inactive due to health issues and COVID recovery

www.essentiallysports.com

Can Khamzat Chimaev Fight in USA? Dana White Ends Debate on UFC Star’s Visa Troubles

Dana White has come out and finally put an end to the conversations surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and his troubles securing a US visa.
www.essentiallysports.com
Dana could tell me the sky is blue and I'd still have to doubt him.

This is reporting from an independent journalist

www.mmamania.com

Report: UFC star Khamzat Chimaev still can’t enter U.S. because of Ramzan Kadyrov connection

Journalist Karim Zidan has confirmed that Chimaev’s issues entering America are on account of his close relationship with the sanctioned leader.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Now, The Guardian and Bloody Elbow’s Karim Zidan have confirmed that Khamzat’s issues are bigger than just a Russian passport.

“Multiple sources familiar with the matter, speaking to Sports Politika on the condition of anonymity, suggested that the UFC fighter’s visa troubles stem, at least partially, from his association with the dictator,” Zidan wrote on his Substack.
FYI Tyson Fury is banned from fighting in the US as well due to his affiliation with the Kinahan cartel.
 
Memory serves, Chimaev has connections to both Kadyrov and the Kinehans. So his likelihood of getting into the US going forward is very, very low.
 
This is the Ultimate Belt Squatting Championship.

Dude could defend his belt once a year in the middle east and nobody would notice any difference from any other inactive champion.
 
Khamzat was offered a WW title shot at 300 in Vegas, which he declined because it wasn't enough time to lose weight, and it was Ramadan.

Doubt they'd offer him that if he had problems entering the country
 
With all the other places to host a UFC PPV outside the US, does that matter?
 
This is like when Chael made the video of him and Khamzat in Vegas when these rumors first started
 
The above is speculation as well. Chimaev has ONLY been scheduled for fights in the MIddle East since '22 and Dana White is a widely known liar.


Here's chimaev in July '24 saying he doesn't have any problems getting a visa, but then says he hasn't applied for one, and the UFC told him to "wait and fight in Arab countries for now." If that's not suspicious, then he should give you a brown, unmarked package with wires coming out of it at the US Southern border so you can take it in to the US, no questions asked.

 
AmonTobin said:
With all the other places to host a UFC PPV outside the US, does that matter?
Yeah, A US, Canadian, European or Australian challenger should not always have to go to the Middle East to fight for the belt. Champs from those countries go all over to defend their belt. Topuria just defended his belt in UAE, Makhachev has defended his belt in Australia, Du Plessis just defended his belt in Australia as well.
 
Khamzat looked great

If he can back to fighting regularly and stay healthy

The UFC will do whatever it takes for him to fight in America

Khamzat should actually take another fight quickly while the iron is hot to prove he can fight regularly
 
If he’s the best then he’s the best and the UFC would be forced to put him on only in the international shows.
But Dana is probably banking on his buddy Trump getting into power and then Khamzat’s visa issues will disappear
 
I mean if a champ defends once a year is a fucking miracle these days.

They are doing 2 PPVs per year in the desert, Khamzat as champ would be perfect and an automatic headliner.
 
