Does the UFC want a champion who likely can't fight in the US?

It's essentially an open secret Khamzat can't get a visa to come to the US, likely due to his close association with the Chechen warlord. Not sure if he may be banned in certain other countries as well.
Is the UFC down with someone who will only be able to defend their belt in the UAE and Saudi, likely once a year.
