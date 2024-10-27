Does the UFC want a champion who likely can't fight in the US?

Istryker said:



Can Khamzat Chimaev Fight in USA? Dana White Ends Debate on UFC Star’s Visa Troubles Dana White has come out and finally put an end to the conversations surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and his troubles securing a US visa. This is speculation. Dana said recently Khamzat doesn't have any visa issues. He fought in the states in '22 he's been inactive due to health issues and COVID recovery Click to expand...

The above is speculation as well. Chimaev has ONLY been scheduled for fights in the MIddle East since '22 and Dana White is a widely known liar.Here's chimaev in July '24 saying he doesn't have any problems getting a visa, but then says he hasn't applied for one, and the UFC told him to "wait and fight in Arab countries for now." If that's not suspicious, then he should give you a brown, unmarked package with wires coming out of it at the US Southern border so you can take it in to the US, no questions asked.