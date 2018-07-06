Does Rizin pay their fighters well?

AimedWithV
Double Yellow Card
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 22, 2015
- Messages
- 12,416
- Reaction score
- 2,629
Khalid Taha - signed with UFC. Doubt he'll get more than 10k to show.
Shinya Aoki - doesn't want to fight in Rizin
Andy Souwer - moved to ONE
Amir Aliakhbari - Moved to ACB, called it "next step"
Isn't it weird? Usually big Japanese orgs always provided decent payment and fighters never wanted to jump ships.
Even in Dream and Sengoku.
Maybe Sakakibara doesn't really have that money for now?
Shinya Aoki - doesn't want to fight in Rizin
Andy Souwer - moved to ONE
Amir Aliakhbari - Moved to ACB, called it "next step"
Isn't it weird? Usually big Japanese orgs always provided decent payment and fighters never wanted to jump ships.
Even in Dream and Sengoku.
Maybe Sakakibara doesn't really have that money for now?