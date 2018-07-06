Does Rizin pay their fighters well?

Khalid Taha - signed with UFC. Doubt he'll get more than 10k to show.
Shinya Aoki - doesn't want to fight in Rizin
Andy Souwer - moved to ONE
Amir Aliakhbari - Moved to ACB, called it "next step"

Isn't it weird? Usually big Japanese orgs always provided decent payment and fighters never wanted to jump ships.
Even in Dream and Sengoku.

Maybe Sakakibara doesn't really have that money for now?
 
Who knows, but they also have only had like 10 shows since Dec of 2015. With some shows following to close other shows for most fighters to be ready for a fight again. Fighters probably just didn't have enough opportunity to get in the ring.
 
Rizin is an struggling promotion catering mainly for the local market, so probably doesn't pay that well. High quality/Well known Gaijin may find more profitable fight elsewere, unless they're hired for an specific purpose.

But I've not been able to get any solid info about salaries. I don't have contacts in the biz anymore:(
 
Choco said:
Rizin is an struggling promotion catering mainly for the local market, so probably doesn't pay that well. High quality/Well known Gaijin may find more profitable fight elsewere, unless they're hired for an specific purpose.

But I've not been able to get any solid info about salaries. I don't have contacts in the biz anymore:(
Basically ,would it be right to say that they're smaller than Dream was?
 
I think a year or 2 Rizin will collapse, you can tell by their number of events and lack of fighters.

One Championship is the new PRIDE, not Rizin.
 
strongstylekarate said:
I think a year or 2 Rizin will collapse, you can tell by their number of events and lack of fighters.

One Championship is the new PRIDE, not Rizin.
I think they will live but become marginal promotion with mostly small events and unknown fighters.
 
AimedWithV said:
Basically ,would it be right to say that they're smaller than Dream was?
DREAM had strong attendance numbers, especially early, but no TV deal. RIZIN has more reach and Tenshin/Rena/Juju/Gabi/etc are bigger ratings draws than anyone DREAM had.
 
strongstylekarate said:
I think a year or 2 Rizin will collapse, you can tell by their number of events and lack of fighters.

One Championship is the new PRIDE, not Rizin.
ONE are a joke. Lopsided matchmaking in favour of Evolve MMA talent, no public weigh ins, events that get scheduled but never happen, and terrible judging.

Also propped up entirely by VC investors. They're not an actual profitable business.
 
The numbers we have seen are big, they at least pay their stars well. It was enough to pull Horiguchi away from the UFC who says he makes much more now. He got 133k for winning the grand prix (separate from whatever per fight purse he got). The runner up received 30k prize money, the other semifinalists got 10k.

Kanna got a 62k prize for the Super Atomweight GP championship, RENA 18k as runner up, other semifinalists got 5k.

Tenshin received 34k for his kickboxing GP win.

Cro Cop got 300k for his GP win on top of cruise trips and stuff.

King Mo got 360k for winning the first GP.

There were big rumored numbers for their first event payouts but I don't believe they were ever confirmed.
 
Yodsanan said:
Oh, that's surprisingly low. I thought it's at least Takeru level, given that Tenshin is probably a bit more popular.
If I remember right they mostly put the GP on because Cyworld sponsored it so that might have something to do with it. Plus they had the 2 MMA GPs finishing at the same time so that probably diluted the pot a bit
 
Asurah said:
The numbers we have seen are big, they at least pay their stars well. It was enough to pull Horiguchi away from the UFC who says he makes much more now. He got 133k for winning the grand prix (separate from whatever per fight purse he got). The runner up received 30k prize money, the other semifinalists got 10k.

Kanna got a 62k prize for the Super Atomweight GP championship, RENA 18k as runner up, other semifinalists got 5k.

Tenshin received 34k for his kickboxing GP win.

Cro Cop got 300k for his GP win on top of cruise trips and stuff.

King Mo got 360k for winning the first GP.

There were big rumored numbers for their first event payouts but I don't believe they were ever confirmed.
Word was that Fedor got $2.5m for the Singh fight but again like you said thats unverified
 
lukeuidswords said:
Word was that Fedor got $2.5m for the Singh fight but again like you said thats unverified
I can't find the specific fighter pays that were being thrown around but Sakuraba, Fedor, etc numbers were very high
 
If I remember correctly Pride & Dream paid a minimum of $20,000. As far as RIZIN goes. They probably pay good but not frequent enough. Not enough shows per year for an exclusive contract.
 
strongstylekarate said:
I think a year or 2 Rizin will collapse, you can tell by their number of events and lack of fighters.

One Championship is the new PRIDE, not Rizin.
It would be nice to seem them team up together. And also work with Bellator as well.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
I think they will live but become marginal promotion with mostly small events and unknown fighters.
Salvador Allende? Is that your real name or the President of Chile who was killed by the CIA on 9/11? By the way. It was not a coincidence that it happened on 9/11. If you do a little research you'll find that 9/11 has occult significance. Many events have happened on 9/11.
 
kingcillo24 said:
The New Pride (Now With 100% Less Soccer Kicks and Suplexes)
Ya the suplex rule is really bad. Do not understand it at all. I like that they allow both elbows & knees on the ground though. I wish them well.
 
Omni1 said:
Salvador Allende? Is that your real name or the President of Chile who was killed by the CIA on 9/11? By the way. It was not a coincidence that it happened on 9/11. If you do a little research you'll find that 9/11 has occult significance. Many events have happened on 9/11.
Yeah.. we are talking about the same guy.
Not 100% agree with all his decisions but SA could arguably be the last respectable human being to be president in Latin America (maybe Mujica?). Not sure about the 9/11 significance but Ill take it.
 
Asurah said:

I can't find the specific fighter pays that were being thrown around but Sakuraba, Fedor, etc numbers were very high
No F'n way did that first event that weekend cost 84 million. Did they buy everyone's ticket and paid everyone $100 to watch it at home. Because I'm still not sure you'd be at 84 million. That is just ludicrous, 8 million I'll buy.

<36>
 
