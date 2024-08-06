TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
@red
- Joined
- May 25, 2002
- Messages
- 8,303
- Reaction score
- 10,125
I'm trying to assess, on a global scale regards Western nations, is the issue multiculturalism in general or specifically with Islam? Are there notable problems with integration of other cultural groups?
I also think that moderate or non-practicing Muslims are fine, but it seems you cannot separate the large segment who have no desire to integrate.
I also think that moderate or non-practicing Muslims are fine, but it seems you cannot separate the large segment who have no desire to integrate.