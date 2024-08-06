Social Does multiculturalism actually work if you remove hardcore Islam from the equation?

TheMaster

TheMaster

Take The Road To Reality
@red
Joined
May 25, 2002
Messages
8,303
Reaction score
10,125
I'm trying to assess, on a global scale regards Western nations, is the issue multiculturalism in general or specifically with Islam? Are there notable problems with integration of other cultural groups?

I also think that moderate or non-practicing Muslims are fine, but it seems you cannot separate the large segment who have no desire to integrate.
 
No, it doesn't.
Removing islam is not enough.
There are other religious and cultural issues hindering coexistence of human individuals.
 
Multiculturalism works at global level. It's nice to have different cultures as long as they're at country level. The moment you forcefully mix culturally different populations, it's a recipe for long term trouble.

This obsession with diversity is culturally destructive and will be judged as such in the future.
 
