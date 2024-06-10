Is it just me, or does Laura Sanko talk to much during fights? It seems like during the action, she' ll start analyzing a move, and she'll still be gabbing well after that move has finished. Also, what makes her such an expert anyhow? According to Sherdog records, she has ONE pro fight? I have nothing against her, but since she is the pretty one on the announcing team, why not take advantage of her looks, and have her do the interviews with the winners after the fight, and leave the analyzing to the real fighters?