Does Laura Sanko talk to much?

Is it just me, or does Laura Sanko talk to much during fights? It seems like during the action, she' ll start analyzing a move, and she'll still be gabbing well after that move has finished. Also, what makes her such an expert anyhow? According to Sherdog records, she has ONE pro fight? I have nothing against her, but since she is the pretty one on the announcing team, why not take advantage of her looks, and have her do the interviews with the winners after the fight, and leave the analyzing to the real fighters?
 
Yes *she does talk too much.

It may be due to the fact (correct my of wrong) that she’s the first female commentator (or just first regular?) in UFC history.

Again, I’m guessing here; but she may be overcompensating and trying to prove her knowledge/understanding due to being first.

There’s a big difference between understanding the “techniques” of broadcasting, and understanding MMA strategy.
 
Honestly, she has surprised me and is way more well educated than she had shown previously in media.

I was against her doing commentary because of that kind of material she did, but she's not that superficial.

Let's be honest. She's nowhere near the sad level of Dom Cruz or Rogan when it comes to obsessing over one certain move, always bringing up that one "key" no matter what's going on.
 
Be careful, don't anger the simps
 
As long as it's HER talking and not Rogan, I'm good with it.
<Fedor23>
 
