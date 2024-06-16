  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Does Ikram have a real shot at beating Rob?

S

swizztony

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
202
Reaction score
343
Watching his highlights, he seems to be pretty green in the striking even though he has power, and he doesn’t seem like that much of a wrestler. Is there any possible way he can win this fight?
 
If it goes past the 2nd round he could be in trouble.. But we've seen Whitakker KO'd and hurt a bunch of times. We know he can get KO'd so ofcourse Ikram has a chance.
 
Definitely. Rob is too chinny & aging not to be vulnerable here. He's been rocked/dropped by; Costa, DDP, Izzy, Cannonier, Till, Romero, & Brunson, plus Wonderboy at WW. Been in some real wars over the years.

I think his tdd/get-ups are good enough to allow him to pick Ikram apart for 5 rounds, but he'll probably get an early scare or 2.

Rooting for him but taking the +money on Ikram as a sadness hedge.
 
I do think he can KO Rob but getting knocked down on the amateurs and going the distance with a guy named Nah-shon Burrell who’s 19-12, is concerning
 
Bad match up at this point in Rob's career, multiple world Sambo champion at his physical peak. I hope Rob is getting paid well for this because this dude seems dangerous and doesn't have a profile
 
Probably, I think there's still a lot of unknowns about him for me at least.
While he's been booked against quite a few higher level opponents(Muniz, Hernandez, Imavov, Costa), his only two wins at middleweight were against Phill Hawes who's shot and a blown up Warlley Alves.

Mind you the second opponent was on short notice, I believe originally he was gonna fight Imavov on that date.
He's looked good enough so far outside of a little trouble with Hawes early with the kicks. It's a big jump, but a huge chance for him to prove himself here and Whittaker gets wobbled a lot in the later stages of his career.

I can't really make a proper assessment on how good he actually is yet, perhaps I'll have to watch some of his regional scene stuff for that. I will say I was surprised to see that he's not that big of a middleweight compared to some of the other ranked guys, doesn't really mean a ton tho.
 
World Sambo champ and his only loss oddly enough is to Khamzat -

I don't see an upside for Whittaker other than the dough, staying relevant and maybe banking some good will from Dana.
 
