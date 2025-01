Pure power? It's not unthinkable, I personally think someone like George foreman had more power than Mike Tyson.



What made Mike special wasn't just his power, his speed, footwork, and tenacity in combination with his nuclear fists made him one of a kind. No one to this day has that kind of combined ability that Mike had, the athleticism and power and knowledge of the game was off the chain. If Mike came up in this game now and not in the corrupt Era he came up in, he would be undisputed, undefeated and unmatched. This man went to prison and was world champion in 3 months time, I can't imagine if he got the chance to do his career all over again with someone to guide him along the way.