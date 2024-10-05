Does anyone see the Rountree not getting axed?

If Prochazaka and Hill couldn’t got past 2 rounds, I’m not seeing Rountree standing up beyond that. It’d be a miracle imo if he takes it to a lopsided UD in Poatan’s favor.
 
I'll pick Rountree. Sooner or later there has to be another Serra-level upset and I think Poatan's overlooking Rountree.
 
Ooh I'm getting excited. Time to pop open a couple of Japanese ludicrously strong energy drinks, and munch on some sweet bean herb mochi.

I'm hoping for Khalil to try to wrestlefuck Poatan. I don't see any other path to victory for him. Seeing a huge upset once in a while is fun.
 
Rountree is getting smoked and it will look easy.
 
If Prochazaka and Hill couldn't got past 2 rounds, I'm not seeing Rountree standing up beyond that. It'd be a miracle imo if he takes it to a lopsided UD in Poatan's favor.
He'll be fine
 
Rountree is aggressive and explosive, something that will play right into Poatan's hands. I think Alex will KO him early, however, anything can happen in MMA.
I was thinking that Rountree’s aggression would be good for him as he’ll actually attack Pereira long and straight, no TDs or looping shots that Alex loves to counter, which has a good chance of catching him first compared to most.

Then I remembered Alex immobilizes opponents with leg kicks first before he goes for the kill and realized it probably doesn’t matter. Alex beats guys to the punch, apart from superior technique, as he first sets them up for it. We’re surprised he lands the left, he’s not.

I think Rountree by KO shouldn’t really shock anybody as he hits hard and Alex’s chin isn’t invincible (and not at this age), indeed the odds the fight ends by KO frin either side is -500 so everybody agrees someone’s getting stopped, but we should all still acknowledge it would be an upset if he actually did.

All that said he probably does what Hill did and simply gets too scared and backs up right into something Pereira wants.
 
Ooh I'm getting excited. Time to pop open a couple of Japanese ludicrously strong energy drinks, and munch on some sweet bean herb mochi.

I'm hoping for Khalil to try to wrestlefuck Poatan. I don't see any other path to victory for him. Seeing a huge upset once in a while is fun.
How’s Khalil’s grappling? he has to be sneaky with takedowns and Poatan’s size makes it harder for him to swing him around.
 
I was thinking that Rountree's aggression would be good for him as he'll actually attack Pereira long and straight, no TDs or looping shots that Alex loves to counter, which has a good chance of catching him first compared to most.

Then I remembered Alex immobilizes opponents with leg kicks first before he goes for the kill and realized it probably doesn't matter. Alex beats guys to the punch, apart from superior technique, as he first sets them up for it. We're surprised he lands the left, he's not.

I think Rountree by KO shouldn't really shock anybody as he hits hard and Alex's chin isn't invincible (and not at this age), indeed the odds the fight ends by KO frin either side is -500 so everybody agrees someone's getting stopped, but we should all still acknowledge it would be an upset if he actually did.

All that said he probably does what Hill did and simply gets too scared and backs up right into something Pereira wants.
Khalil had better not kick Poatan in the cup or else he's fucked
 
Alex is rightfully the favorite because his strikes have crazy power.

With that said, Rountree has power and speed in his hands and kicks, and his kicks are crisp. He needs to be patient and keep that guard high.
 
Alex is rightfully the favorite because his strikes have crazy power.

With that said, Rountree has power and speed in his hands and kicks, and his kicks are crisp. He needs to be patient and keep that guard high.
I mean Hill had power too and he was taller. I do think Khalil is quicker but he has to be careful of Poatan crisping that chin
 
He is one tough dude. Probably the toughest dude Alex has fought to date. That was nuts. He deserves a raise for sure even though he lost.
 
