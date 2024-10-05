Does anyone see the Rountree not getting axed?

I was thinking that Rountree’s aggression would be good for him as he’ll actually attack Pereira long and straight, no TDs or looping shots that Alex loves to counter, which has a good chance of catching him first compared to most.



Then I remembered Alex immobilizes opponents with leg kicks first before he goes for the kill and realized it probably doesn’t matter. Alex beats guys to the punch, apart from superior technique, as he first sets them up for it. We’re surprised he lands the left, he’s not.



I think Rountree by KO shouldn’t really shock anybody as he hits hard and Alex’s chin isn’t invincible (and not at this age), indeed the odds the fight ends by KO frin either side is -500 so everybody agrees someone’s getting stopped, but we should all still acknowledge it would be an upset if he actually did.



All that said he probably does what Hill did and simply gets too scared and backs up right into something Pereira wants.