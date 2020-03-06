Relationships Does anyone regret having kids?

Do any of you guys have kids and wish you had not?
I dumped a clip in the Mrs. and now shes pregnant, it'll be both of ours 1st kid. We're in our early 30's, she's excited I am too but I'm the type of person who enjoys my free time to do my own thing after work and on the weekends, I've pretty much accepted that a lot of that free time will be gone once the baby is born, and money will also be tight once she takes time off work and we're paying the bills with just my income. I know most people say having kids was the best thing they ever did even though it was very hard but is there anyone out there who regrets having kids and if so why? I know maybe that's something most people won't admit so I figured maybe I'd get some honest responses on this anonymous karate forum. Thanks.
 
most people probably do but they brainwashed and repressed themselves into believing that kids are the best thing that ever happened to them
can't be better than 100 playmates sucking your dick forever, bros
i know you lying
in before fatherly advice from experience
 
Guy i know does

He was literally having sex for the first time and the girl got pregnant,they were 16
 
I regret having a kid at 15, but I don't regret having my son at all. I just wish I had been an adult.
 
You have moments where you wonder but overall no.
 
I only regret the person I had them with.
 
I don't have kids. I will never have kids.
There should be a stricter system in place for people reproducing, because I see some spawns out there and regret that they were brought into a thresher that they will call 'life'.
 
TSO said:
I regret having a kid at 15, but I don't regret having my son at all. I just wish I had been an adult.
Man, that must've been tough. I can't imagine being a father at 15.
 
MixMartialFarts said:
Is that her in your AV?
tenor.gif
 
Dude, you’ll have no free time now. When you get home from work she’ll be so happy you’re there to help. Yeah say bye bye to free time.

That said, hell no I don’t regret it at all. These 8 months have been awesome. It’s crazy watching how this little thing develops even day to day. When my daughter looks at me with that big, goofy grin there’s nothing like it. And the fact that you have this completely defenceless little creature that completely depends on you to protect him/her and take care of them. Your instincts take over and you’re all about that baby. You’ll see.
 
When I had my first kid, I was devastated. Most of my leisure activities require immense amount of time dedicated to them (backpacking, fly fishing, hunting, distance running, etc). I thought my life was going to be over and I got into a bad depression. However, I never let my depression regarding my thoughts on this out because my wife had bad post partum. I sucked it up and took care of everything like we're supposed to.

As a man, I think its sometimes hard to have an instant connection with a baby right when they pop out of their mother. After all, we didn't carry them around for months and months with lots of ingrained biological cues and signals every hour of every day like mom does. Then after, mom breast feeds and really only has a connection with mom via that.

First child felt like an alien that had invaded my space. Over a short time, that changed. For me, at 3-4 months or so I got over my own selfishness. I really began to love being a dad. Now, my wife and kid(s) are visiting grandma and grandpa and I'm laying on the couch wishing they were here and counting the seconds when I get to see that little turd run towarda me in the airport.

I guess what I'm saying is that everything you feel is going to be normal. Take things in stride and love that baby. I'm back to doing all the things I love now that my daughter is older. I did have to give a few things up or modify them in the first few years. Now, however, backpacking, fishing, etc are much more fun because I get to teach those things to my daughter.
 
bad mojo said:
Man, that must've been tough. I can't imagine being a father at 15.
I didn't handle much of the parenting to be honest. She was 21 and stayed home and once I hit 16 I graduated HS and went to work in a concrete product factory. We split when he was 2 and I don't see much of him untill he was an adult.
 
Wish I could have more, but that season has passed. I miss babies.
 
I kind of do because I want to be an actual good parent. It's kinda easy to just throw them an iPad and continue to do your usual things. But since I want to be an actual parent, I gave up all my free time just like TS described.

The first year was the worst, having to wake up every 2 hours to feed the baby and changing the diaper. Now it's a bit better. But all my free time still goes to him. I come back from work and I have to feed him, wash him, read him books and hopefully he goes to sleep without a fuss. I gave up TV too because I don't want my kid to watch TV, at least not until grade school. On weekends, we go to the park or other kiddie places. Pretty boring.

It's not all bad. You're essentially growing up with your kid. Both of you will be extremely excited for every milestone the kid reaches. It's amazing seeing the smile on my kid's face when he finally started walking on his own. At the moment, you're thinking to yourself that it's all worth it. I didn't know this before but they get equally excited with each milestone as we do.

But if you're like every other parents I see on the street who don't mind their kid's face glued to the screen, then it's only the first 6-12 months that will be bad. After that initial 6-12 months, then it'll be normal. Throw them an iPad and continue your usual self. I see parents do that in restaurants and other public places all the time. The kid is trying to talk, throw them the iPad so they will shut up. I've seen grandmas feeding the kid on the iPad.

tl;dr: it can be hard or it can easy. Depends on what kind of a parent you want to be.
 
Once you have kids, you realize how much time "free time" is wasted time. I'm still able to lift for about an hour a day with three kids. I still play guitar. You just have to budget time a lot better.
 
Assuming you're a normal adult, come back to this thread when your child is about 6 months old. And tell us how ridiculous it sounds then.
I've never met a single person that wasn't nervous about "losing all their free time" before their first child. And I've also never met a single person, that wasn't a piece of shit, that didn't entirely change their priorities after their baby was born.
I can see it being tough as a young person, for sure. But as a 30 some year old, you're plenty old enough. I was 33, my only regret is not doing it when I was younger.
 
TSO said:
I didn't handle much of the parenting to be honest. She was 21 and stayed home and once I hit 16 I graduated HS and went to work in a concrete product factory. We split when he was 2 and I don't see much of him untill he was an adult.
So youre technically a rape victim?
 
