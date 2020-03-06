MixMartialFarts
Do any of you guys have kids and wish you had not?
I dumped a clip in the Mrs. and now shes pregnant, it'll be both of ours 1st kid. We're in our early 30's, she's excited I am too but I'm the type of person who enjoys my free time to do my own thing after work and on the weekends, I've pretty much accepted that a lot of that free time will be gone once the baby is born, and money will also be tight once she takes time off work and we're paying the bills with just my income. I know most people say having kids was the best thing they ever did even though it was very hard but is there anyone out there who regrets having kids and if so why? I know maybe that's something most people won't admit so I figured maybe I'd get some honest responses on this anonymous karate forum. Thanks.
