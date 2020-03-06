I kind of do because I want to be an actual good parent. It's kinda easy to just throw them an iPad and continue to do your usual things. But since I want to be an actual parent, I gave up all my free time just like TS described.



The first year was the worst, having to wake up every 2 hours to feed the baby and changing the diaper. Now it's a bit better. But all my free time still goes to him. I come back from work and I have to feed him, wash him, read him books and hopefully he goes to sleep without a fuss. I gave up TV too because I don't want my kid to watch TV, at least not until grade school. On weekends, we go to the park or other kiddie places. Pretty boring.



It's not all bad. You're essentially growing up with your kid. Both of you will be extremely excited for every milestone the kid reaches. It's amazing seeing the smile on my kid's face when he finally started walking on his own. At the moment, you're thinking to yourself that it's all worth it. I didn't know this before but they get equally excited with each milestone as we do.



But if you're like every other parents I see on the street who don't mind their kid's face glued to the screen, then it's only the first 6-12 months that will be bad. After that initial 6-12 months, then it'll be normal. Throw them an iPad and continue your usual self. I see parents do that in restaurants and other public places all the time. The kid is trying to talk, throw them the iPad so they will shut up. I've seen grandmas feeding the kid on the iPad.



tl;dr: it can be hard or it can easy. Depends on what kind of a parent you want to be.