Does anyone believe a word out of this article?

Colby Covington Details Origin of Beef With Dustin Poirier
Colby Covington revisited the onset of his beef with Dustin Poirier that caused him “pain and suffering.”
www.sherdog.com
“As soon as I started rising up the ranks and I became the top draw in the company, that’s when he got jealous and envious. He just started bad-mouthing me, ‘Ah, I don’t like the way Colby does this, ah he’s a piece of sh*t person, he said some mean words.’ We’re going to get locked up in a cage in our underwear in front of the whole world and we’re going to try and kill each other, but ‘he can’t say mean words.’ Telling the old gym owner, ‘kick Colby out, he’s a meanie head, he said mean words, kick him out.’ So that’s when the beef started. It sucks, because I did a lot for the kid, man. I helped him a lot with the negotiations… I just felt like snakebit. I was betrayed. It sucks cause I really did a lot for the guy. And for him to turn on me like that, it was depressing almost. That’s why I wanted to fight the guy so bad cause he just caused me a lot of pain and suffering.”
Colby is about as unsufferable as one can get.