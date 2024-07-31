Does anyone believe a word out of this article?

B

b34stmode

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 14, 2010
Messages
4,778
Reaction score
2,695
www.sherdog.com

Colby Covington Details Origin of Beef With Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington revisited the onset of his beef with Dustin Poirier that caused him “pain and suffering.”
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


“As soon as I started rising up the ranks and I became the top draw in the company, that’s when he got jealous and envious. He just started bad-mouthing me, ‘Ah, I don’t like the way Colby does this, ah he’s a piece of sh*t person, he said some mean words.’ We’re going to get locked up in a cage in our underwear in front of the whole world and we’re going to try and kill each other, but ‘he can’t say mean words.’ Telling the old gym owner, ‘kick Colby out, he’s a meanie head, he said mean words, kick him out.’ So that’s when the beef started. It sucks, because I did a lot for the kid, man. I helped him a lot with the negotiations… I just felt like snakebit. I was betrayed. It sucks cause I really did a lot for the guy. And for him to turn on me like that, it was depressing almost. That’s why I wanted to fight the guy so bad cause he just caused me a lot of pain and suffering.”

Colby is about as unsufferable as one can get.
 
I can see it, aside from the "top draw in the company" bs lmao. Ik followers doesn't exactly translate to how big of a draw you are but he just now finally got 1M IG followers and at the height of his success had around 400k.
 
Never really liked the dude to begin with -
Now he's in the top 5 - maybe better to create some drama and get a potential fight between us buzzed about?
 
d0g said:
It just shows that you can't trust your first interpretation of things. Colby is a nice guy that people think is a douchebag and Poirier is a douchebag that people think is a nice guy.
Click to expand...
He seemed like he may have been OK but he became pretty douchey with his fake persona and it seems like he feels the need to be on whenever the camera is in front of him. He's like a wannabe pro wrestler but not good at it at all.

It's like he can't separate Colby from the fake character he created anymore. It's kinda weird lol
 
b34stmode said:
www.sherdog.com

Colby Covington Details Origin of Beef With Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington revisited the onset of his beef with Dustin Poirier that caused him “pain and suffering.”
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


“As soon as I started rising up the ranks and I became the top draw in the company, that’s when he got jealous and envious. He just started bad-mouthing me, ‘Ah, I don’t like the way Colby does this, ah he’s a piece of sh*t person, he said some mean words.’ We’re going to get locked up in a cage in our underwear in front of the whole world and we’re going to try and kill each other, but ‘he can’t say mean words.’ Telling the old gym owner, ‘kick Colby out, he’s a meanie head, he said mean words, kick him out.’ So that’s when the beef started. It sucks, because I did a lot for the kid, man. I helped him a lot with the negotiations… I just felt like snakebit. I was betrayed. It sucks cause I really did a lot for the guy. And for him to turn on me like that, it was depressing almost. That’s why I wanted to fight the guy so bad cause he just caused me a lot of pain and suffering.”

Colby is about as unsufferable as one can get.
Click to expand...
What do you think happened between them, with your inside knowledge, that you can share with us?
 
I've read good things about Colby as a training partner in the gym from many different dudes. Usually less recognized fighters. Don't hear that much about Poirier.
Probably half true.
 
Honestly, I think that is a good, big fight for both guys. They're both out of the title picture at this point (or as much as Dustin can ever be out of the title picture).

I think that could co-main a PPV billed as a grudge match and generate a lot of excitement. Keep two big stars busy, and do some fan service without tying up either division.
 
Probably there is some truth to Dustin going out of his way to try and get him kicked out of the gym, but Colby fails to realize that Dustin had reason behind that were legit. Not because he says mean words or jealousy but because he was creating a negative environment and people were getting tired of it
 
Nope. Dustin is a class act and Colby always make himself out as a victim.

He was never the top draw in the UFC. I think that was always Conor. And who are the coaches and other witnesses in this story? Did any of them come out and confirm?
 
People keep talking about the Dustin beef and the lies surrounding. I want to know when Colby was the "top draw in the company"? I might buy "a top draw" but even that seems like a stretch. Unless I am remembering incorrectly. Sherdog help me out.
 
Luthien said:
Never really liked the dude to begin with -
Now he's in the top 5 - maybe better to create some drama and get a potential fight between us buzzed about?
Click to expand...
I mean it's all hea really got going for him at this point, no more title shots I'd imagine at this point.
 
Dr. Rose said:
People keep talking about the Dustin beef and the lies surrounding. I want to know when Colby was the "top draw in the company"? I might buy "a top draw" but even that seems like a stretch. Unless I am remembering incorrectly. Sherdog help me out.
Click to expand...
Never "the" - nowhere even close to Conor level - but his shtick did seem to generate a lot of interest. I would say from the first Usman fight to the Leon Edwards fight, Colby was "a" top draw. That's a 4-year span. Pretty impressive. His ship may have sailed though.
 
I read it. Basically he doesn´t want to admit to himself that Dustin is right. He tried to get him kicked of the team for slandering other team mates and figures in mma publicly and below the belt. Colby makes it sound small like "mean words" but he is being totally entirely disrespectful to keep his job and make money as his fighting skills weren´t interesting enough. So he went low enough to say bad things about everyone including his team. Colby is dirty. And sold his friendships for money and fame.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,043
Messages
55,949,724
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top