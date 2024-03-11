Does Andre Ward sound like a hater? "Canelo's Refusal to Fight Benavidez Would Taint His Legacy"

Former two-weight world champion and Hall of Famer Andre Ward believes that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez risks damaging his legacy if he refuses to eventually face David Benavidez.

Discussions between Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) and Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) have not been successful thus far. The fighters have been unable to agree on a deal for a lucrative match in recent months, and Alvarez recently moved on to a new opponent altogether. Benavidez, Alvarez’s longtime WBC mandatory, has been yearning for an opportunity to face the undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

On Friday, Alvarez confirmed that the opponent for his traditional Cinco de Mayo fight date would be Jaime Munguia. Alvarez will defend his undisputed 168-pound championship against Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club, Ward spoke about Alvarez’s reluctance to fight Benavidez, saying a failure to meet him in the ring would be viewed by fans as a strike against Canelo’s legacy.

“Absolutely,” Ward said. “Canelo fans regularly call me a hater, but I am telling the truth.”

Ward questioned the legitimacy of Alvarez’s resume, criticizing the timing of certain fights and the ages of certain opponents at the time of their fights with Alvarez.

“When he fought Kovalev, Kovalev was cooked. He wasn’t ‘The Krusher.’ He wasn’t the undefeated guy. He had lost that. I’m not knocking the hustle, but you lose me when you start saying, ‘I’m the best fighter in the world.’

Ward admitted that Alvarez needn’t take on a top opponent in every fight. But he said he hasn’t done enough to regularly challenge himself in order to claim status as the best boxing has to offer.

“You lose me when you don’t fight the best but you say everybody else has got to fight the best,” Ward said. “Canelo is a really good fighter, but you don’t know how good you are until you fight the other best.”
link: https://www.boxingscene.com/forums/...sal-to-fight-benavidez-would-taint-his-legacy

IMO Ward sounds like a hater. Benavidez and Canelo should fight each other at some point, but it's not a do-or-die for legacy. Canelo did fight Bivol, after all.
 
tying up the belts with junk fights, of course it affects his legacy, one of the more shameful ducks of recent years
 
but are we seriously questioning canelo's legacy here?

i have to admit i haven't really been a fan of his since the GGG drama with the PEDs and the horseshit draw decision, but just look at his resume, for fuck's sake. his legacy, as far as scalps go, is already fantastic.

world champ at 154. beat elite boxers in mosley, trout, lara, had some fun fights like the shootout with kirkland and the beatdown he put on angulo, lost only to floyd.

world champ at MW, took the belt from cotto in a great fight, dragged his feet for a while but eventually did fight GGG, then beat jacobs when he was the clear #3 in the division.

world champ at LHW, knocking kovalev the fuck out.

unified all the belts at SMW, beat the absolute piss out of callum smith, broke BJS's stupid face and sent him into retirement, knocked out plant in spectacular fashion.

and to top it all off, he moved up to 175 once again to try and fail against bivol. there's no shame in losing to dmitry, and i can respect canelo for trying for greatness.

yes, he absolutely should be fighting benavidez instead of munguia, and i'm perfectly fine with everyone saying he's ducking him. but to say it damages his legacy is silly. his legacy is rock fucking solid.
 
He has a great resume but this does taint his legacy a bit just as SRR's was tainted when he ducked Burley. That said Canelo is still a 1st ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best fighters of his generation. SRR is still generally regarded as the finest boxer to ever live.
 
It doesn't ruin his legacy obviously, but it leaves an asterisk next to it as to what might've happened if...
 
