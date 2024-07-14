Dober's corner sending him out (to die) to the 3d rd

Terrible decision by his corner, he was out on his feet, on the brink of being ko'd, at the end of the 2nd rd
 
Nobody sends fighters out. Don't infantilize fighters or take away their agency. They're big boys and girls. They signed up for this shit. They LOVE this shit. FFS, Dober emphasized being a warrior in his post-fight interview. God, I hate how pussified today's sports are, but especially combat sports. This is a violent sport. There's blood and pain. And it's special because it's full of special people who WANT the violence and who LOVE the violence. Just sit back and enjoy their warrior spirit. And ideally grow a pair. Or else go watch something else.
 
<RomeroSalute>

Well said sir.
 
/ thread
<WellThere>
 
Dober is a knockout artist, so he had a path to victory. Even after getting rocked, with the 1min of recovery time he was recovered enough to resume the fight in viable condition

There are many cases of corners failing to throw in the towel like Tony vs Gaethje and Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze, but this isn't one of them
 
Because it's a sport. In boxing his corner would have stopped it
 
If refs or anyone else really cared about fighter safety, they wouldn't let these guys fight. PERIOD. These guys are fighting, nothing safe about it.
 
