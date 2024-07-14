Dober's corner sending him out (to die) to the 3d rd

Nobody sends fighters out. Don't infantilize fighters or take away their agency. They're big boys and girls. They signed up for this shit. They LOVE this shit. FFS, Dober emphasized being a warrior in his post-fight interview. God, I hate how pussified today's sports are, but especially combat sports. This is a violent sport. There's blood and pain. And it's special because it's full of special people who WANT the violence and who LOVE the violence. Just sit back and enjoy their warrior spirit. And ideally grow a pair. Or else go watch something else.