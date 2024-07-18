Do you think you'll live to 100?

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
9,640
Reaction score
21,210
In a report by Corebridge Financial, 54% of Americans say they expect to live to 100...


What say you?

I say no way. The rate at which my body started falling apart in my mid-40s, I don't even see myself making it to 60!
 
Not a chance in hell. 60 if I am lucky
 
That report is nuts. Why would more than half the people in that report expect to live that long? It’s unreasonable.
 
My father made it to 93. I have a decent chance at it.
 
Hope not,
Pretty sure I can't afford retirement....
 
there is something to be said about this little fact that Millennials really don't look their age.

In the bible it's supposed people lived so long because they lived with closer access to the foods of the garden of Eden. Even poor people in the west have better nutrition than many people in the past. Same idea in eastern religions.

When we know boomers smoked and drank like crazy but over all their lifespans increased I don't think it's difficult to see the mean lifespan increasing. With AI coming into the forefront and les anfar science becoming the norm with globalised normalisation of MRNA vaccines to prep humans with an entire new generation of vaccinations against cancer cells and other previously uncurable diseases it does seem possible
 
Yes. Just so I can call everyone Conor the Third noobs.
 
No.

Body is already suffering from too many years in sports and there is no way i would be anything resembling mobile by that point.
 
PBAC said:
there is something to be said about this little fact that Millennials really don't look their age.

In the bible it's supposed people lived so long because they lived with closer access to the foods of the garden of Eden. Even poor people in the west have better nutrition than many people in the past. Same idea in eastern religions.

When we know boomers smoked and drank like crazy but over all their lifespans increased I don't think it's difficult to see the mean lifespan increasing. With AI coming into the forefront and les anfar science becoming the norm with globalised normalisation of MRNA vaccines to prep humans with an entire new generation of vaccinations against cancer cells and other previously uncurable diseases it does seem possible
Click to expand...

If there's one guy who can cure Cancer during these times, putting my money on Michael Levin.
I hope he's successful in this quest.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
What's the longest you want to live if you're healthy?
2
Replies
34
Views
722
djacobox372
djacobox372

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,001
Messages
55,873,302
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top