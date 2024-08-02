Do you think you were born too early, just right, or too late?

Just right.



I got to be a kid with no internet or technology, playing outside and having natural curiosity and strong social skills, made friends and learned to interact with girls FACE TO FACE in person.



Now as an adult I can access any information, music or films instantly and have stuff shipped to my house.



Got to use Napster when I was a DJ and get thousands of songs for free.



Squiggly line porn channels as a pervy adolescent and cracked cable.



Got to have the fun and excitement of buying drugs illegally and shady as fuck but now as an adult weed is legal and I can read a fucking menu and have someonr with a fucking masters degree in weedology recommend idea strains for me.



Fuckin A.



______________





* honestly though, I think I would have adjusted to any era and made the most of it. Life is fucking amazing. Each different era would offer unique aspects, whether that be different knowledge to be discovered or cool abilities and activities that become available.