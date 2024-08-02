Do you think you were born too early, just right, or too late?

Does it bother you that you are born too late to explore the Earth.... but born too early to explore the universe?

Do you think you were born too early?

Just right?

Or too late?

As in you wanted to live in an earlier era, like the Victorian era, the middle ages, the 50s, etc..

Or too early, as in you were born before human colonies in other planets, spaceships, getting to see the edge of the universe, etc...
 
I was born in the mid 80s, so in my formative years in high school I didn't have social media and on demand porn. So in this sense I think I was born just right. I would not be able to get anything done if I were a teenager today with tik tok and pornhub
 
Reincarnated here in the best era of all time since adam and eve. However i miss those roman times as Consul during the Republic. The 2020's are a SHIT show rn with this administration.
War Texas, War Tequila and War Trump!
<JonesDXSuckIt>
 
I was born in 77 and I feel the same way about the internet, especially as a teenager.
 
In terms of culture what was good about the 10s?
 
It would be cool to see way into the future but being a 90's kid was the shit. Wouldn't want to go too far back before novacaine in dentistry and all that. Im also glad i didnt grow up when everyone had a camera in their pocket.
 
I wish I born 20 years earlier. Less BS and stuff was easier. We live in clown world today. I would have liked to spend more of my early adulthood in a time before everything was insane and there was more money to be made.
 
Just right.

I got to be a kid with no internet or technology, playing outside and having natural curiosity and strong social skills, made friends and learned to interact with girls FACE TO FACE in person.

Now as an adult I can access any information, music or films instantly and have stuff shipped to my house.

Got to use Napster when I was a DJ and get thousands of songs for free.

Squiggly line porn channels as a pervy adolescent and cracked cable.

Got to have the fun and excitement of buying drugs illegally and shady as fuck but now as an adult weed is legal and I can read a fucking menu and have someonr with a fucking masters degree in weedology recommend idea strains for me.

Fuckin A.

* honestly though, I think I would have adjusted to any era and made the most of it. Life is fucking amazing. Each different era would offer unique aspects, whether that be different knowledge to be discovered or cool abilities and activities that become available.
 
Things could change very quickly now, the upside is high along with the risk.
 
Would be dope if I was born 2-3 decades earlier and entered adulthood during the collapse of the soviet union and the shitstorm that came afterwards.
 
Born in 71 growing up in 70s and then 80s (best decade ever) feel blessed. Most people look to their youth through rose tinted glasses but I am glad I was a kid before social media / mobile phones etc. And all this woke bullshit. School was a place of education then not people asking impressionable kids if they might be gay/trans etc.
 
Yup in our day you had to man up and talk to girls face to face lol not just message them online. Not saying I was great at it but I still did it.
 
Yeah I think the 90s was the last cool decade before internet and social media took over and ruined everything.
 
1986.

I don't think the era was my issue.

Mild autism, coupled with crippling shyness, susceptibility to depression and lack of direction, plus being bullied and being raised in a low income, single parent household that didn't do much, would have caused issues regardless of when I grew up. Mum was a saint, but anxiety is hereditary.

Honestly, I'd like to go see the time of the Japanese economic bubble period. 80s I think?

I'd also have liked to have been able to buy a decent property for better affordability.

With that said, I think I'd miss a lot of the comforts of modern life. Pre 80s England seemed absolutely miserable. Grimy, restrictive and culturally beige. Even day to day life in the late 90s, when I didn't have much money, seemed boring as a kid.

Or we can go further back than that, when civil rights and workers rights weren't worth spit. When men were pressured to live in muddy, lice filled trenches and ordered to walk into machine gun fire.

Being able to explore uncharted lands would be cool though, yet I'd need money for that.

So yeah, I'll take my era, but just give my family more money.
 
