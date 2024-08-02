Bornstarch
Does it bother you that you are born too late to explore the Earth.... but born too early to explore the universe?
Do you think you were born too early?
Just right?
Or too late?
As in you wanted to live in an earlier era, like the Victorian era, the middle ages, the 50s, etc..
Or too early, as in you were born before human colonies in other planets, spaceships, getting to see the edge of the universe, etc...
